Painter Judy Atlas presents ABSTRACTIONS…NATURALLY at City Gallery

Natural Essence by Judy Atlas, acrylic on canvas , 30 x24

What do you see when you spend time in nature…the trees? the clouds? sunlight on water? the path ahead? Abstract painter Judy Atlas sees the patterns, movements, and shapes. Come see the world as she sees it, ABSTRACTIONS…Naturally, on view at City Gallery from November 4 - November 27. There will be an Opening Reception on Saturday, November 5 from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., and Atlas will be at the gallery on Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 27 to meet and talk with visitors.

In a world so focused on absolutes, Atlas opens herself to possibilities and opportunities…what if? “I take many photos of nature, and I use them to find a way to abstract from what I see, and make the image my own,” she explains. “The process includes asking myself ‘what if’ questions like: What if I take a small piece of the pattern and blow it up? What if I add different shapes to the pattern? What if I change the color, make the painting bigger, or smaller? ”

Those questions allow for a different way of seeing things — a new perspective, or a series of them, one inspired by the next. The result, and this exhibit, is a fluid and natural interpretation of the world around us.

Atlas is an abstract artist. Her paintings, monotypes and collages are expressions of nature and everyday life. Her work relates to places and landscapes, real and imagined, external and internal. She taught watercolor painting and collage at Creative Arts Workshop, New Haven for more than 20 years. Her work has been featured in numerous solo, group, invitational and juried shows in New England. She has been a member of City Gallery since 2008.

ABSTRACTIONS…Naturally is free and open to the public and runs November 4 - November 27, with an Opening Reception on Saturday, November 5 from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. City Gallery is located at 994 State Street, New Haven, CT 06511. Gallery hours are Friday - Sunday, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., or by appointment. City Gallery follows New Haven City’s mask mandate policy. For further information please contact City Gallery, info@city-gallery.org, www.city-gallery.org.