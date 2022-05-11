Trends in Telemedicine: Where Will It Take Us?

The healthcare industry is constantly evolving — and so is telemedicine. New and emerging technologies are constantly introduced, so healthcare providers must stay up-to-date with what is happening in the field. With that in mind, here are some of the top trends that we can expect to see in telemedicine over the next few years.

Healtcare Service CDC - Unsplash

A New Approach to Healthcare Delivery

While the Affordable Care Act (ACA) has become a huge step forward for healthcare nationally, it still leaves many people out of the system. However, as technology advances and improves over time, more people will likely have greater access to health care resources online. This is especially true as medical technology becomes more sophisticated and cheaper. For example, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans can now be performed remotely using wireless machines , allowing patients to avoid long waits at hospitals or clinics.

Experts also see a trend of telemedicine becoming more accessible to insurance claims, including the Essential Health Benefits (EHB) . This is a huge step forward for the industry, especially since EHB is unavailable in telemedicine. As this technology continues to advance over time, it is expected that more people will utilize telemedicine as their primary way of receiving healthcare treatment.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

AI can help automate processes in healthcare, which is especially beneficial for large organizations that need to track their growing number of employees. AI can also help with efficiency by identifying patterns and patterns within data. In addition, healthcare organizations are using AI to predict patient outcomes better. AI can also be used in telemedicine to help with medical diagnoses and treatments.

Remote surgery or Telesurgery

While remote surgery is not new, the increasing use of robotic surgery equipment and the rise of highly advanced virtual reality technologies have allowed surgeons to perform various surgeries remotely. With everything from virtual reality technology to augmented reality, the possibilities of what an individual can do when using a remote surgery are endless. One of the reasons this trend is so popular is because it reduces the risks associated with surgery, such as infection, or even death, which is why some countries like the United States have seen a rise in surgeries performed remotely.

Online drug testing

With the increasing popularity of telemedicine, it is also possible to use online drug testing to provide healthcare services . For example, online drug testing allows patients to receive a prescription for a drug that they might be allergic to or that they have been prescribed but do not know how to use. With online drug testing, patients do not have to go to a doctor's office to receive a prescription, and they do not have to go to a pharmacy to have the prescription filled. Instead, patients can receive their prescriptions from home and have the drug delivered by the pharmacy.

While the trends in telemedicine seem like a futuristic concept, it is not that far away. As the industry continues to grow and develop, more people will likely utilize this resource, improving everyone's quality of life. Therefore, telemedicine will continue to grow, and individuals need to be prepared.