Connecticut Roofing Company Looks Into New Technology of Using Roof Tiles Made from Rubber and Plastic Waste

Morrissey Construction, a roofing company based out of East Hartford, Connecticut, is starting to do research on roofing tiles made from scrap rubber and plastic. According to the president of Morrissey, they have started doing research on how their company can help lessen the effects of climate change and start using materials manufactured from waste.

Landfill of Garbage and WasteBakhrom Tursunov / Unsplash

This move was made because of research done in 2013 by a team of scientists in Argentina. According to that research, some advantages that these “environment-friendly” tiles have over ceramic or concrete tiles are its improved resistance to hail damage, low water absorption, and a low specific weight.

The state of Connecticut has a recycling program, but the waste getting recycled is just one pound in five of waste (including plastic and rubber) for every person daily. That means four pounds go to landfills or oceans.

By starting this initiative, the COO of Morrissey Construction hopes to do their part in this fight against pollution in our state, and eventually, the whole country. “We still don’t know where this research will lead to but we’re hoping that these new tiles made from plastic waste will pave the way for other roofing companies in Connecticut to start initiatives of their own to protect the environment,” says Matthew Morrissey, the president and owner of Morrissey Construction, LLC.

He continues by saying, “If we don’t at least consider using more environment-friendly materials, what planet are we going to leave for our children?”

Matthew says there are still a lot of things to consider before trying out roofing tiles made from waste materials in their projects. There’s the question of manufacturing, testing, and other important aspects of it that need more details and funding.

If the research progresses according to plan, this may be a positive step for the state of Connecticut to continue the fight for a better environment.

