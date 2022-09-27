Who Killed The Pride Family?

Valerie Pride and Her Daughters (Jenn Baxter/Medium)

On Monday, September 6, 1982, 24-year-old Valerie Pride and her daughters celebrated their first Labor Day in their new home. Unfortunately, Valerie’s boyfriend, Ben Daniels, got a phone call telling him that his 9-year-old daughter from a previous relationship had suffered an epileptic seizure while taking a bath and drowned. He had rushed to the hospital where she was taken only to learn that doctors had been unable to save her life.

Shortly before 9:30 pm that night, Valerie called her brother and was chatting with him when she heard a knock on her front door. Since Ben still hadn’t returned home from the hospital, Valerie told her brother she needed to go so she could see who was at the door. Her brother had no idea that it would be the last time he ever spoke to his sister.

Ben arrived home around 10:00 pm and found the front door to the house open despite the 109-degree temperature (this is Ben’s firsthand account). When he went inside, he walked directly into a nightmare. Valerie’s daughters, 8-year-old Shontia and 4-year-old Duana, were huddled together in the living room, covered in blood. They had been stabbed to death.

According to police, Valerie was on the floor of the dining room, and also stabbed multiple times. It appeared she had tried to make it to the back door but had been attacked before she could reach it. Ben had trouble processing what he was seeing; all he could do was scream in horror. Neighbors heard his cries and called the police.

Shontia and Duana were found in their pajamas; it was clear that they were ready for bed when they were attacked. Detectives theorized that Valerie had been attacked almost immediately after she answered the knock at her front door. After the crime, the killer had likely escaped through the back door; a bloody handprint on one of the wooden rails of the fence in the backyard indicated that the murderer had jumped the fence.

As they spoke with neighbors, detectives continuously heard rumors that the murder of Valerie and her daughters had been some sort of revenge killing for the death of Ben’s daughter earlier that same day. It was unclear why anyone would blame Valerie for what had been ruled the accidental drowning death of 9-year-old Zeta Daniels, but the rumors were persistent and investigators had to follow up on them.

Zeta lived with her mother, Gloria Freeman, in Phoenix; their house was located about a mile away from Valerie’s new home. According to Gloria, she had been supervising Zeta while she took a bath but had momentarily walked away. It was believed that Zeta then suffered from an epileptic seizure; when Gloria returned to the bathroom Zeta was underwater. She was rushed to the hospital but there was nothing doctors could do to save her.

After an autopsy was conducted, Zeta’s death was ruled to be a tragic accident. The medical examiner determined that she had drowned and noted that “the condition of her body was consistent with an epileptic seizure.” It seemed unlikely that an accidental death could have precipitated a violent triple homicide, but investigators seemed to believe it was a possibility.

Investigators are still following up on leads hoping to solve this case.