Rape Cases Seeing An Increase In NYC

The amount of rape cases in New York City has increased since the height of the pandemic, and some are concerned that the New York Police Department — which is currently the subject of a federal investigation into how it handles sex crimes — is not adequately trained to handle the influx of cases.

Reports of rape cases went up by more than 60% in the fiscal year that ended in June, new city data shows. That spike came after a reduction in reported rapes during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Advocates are concerned that the current levels are higher than they were pre-pandemic. The numbers are still likely an undercount since sexual assaults have historically been one of the most underreported crimes.

Meanwhile, the NYPD is struggling to grapple with allegations that its sex crimes division is insensitive to rape survivors. The Department of Justice has received a sufficient number of complaints that it has launched an investigation to see if there is a culture of gender bias within the unit, according to the department itself.

Data from New York City research revealed that the number of hours the NYPD spent on trauma-informed training for sexual assault victims had decreased by 89% in the last fiscal year. The department reportedly spent zero hours on training in the fiscal year 2019.

The NYPD has promised to cooperate with the Department of Justice fully. They explained in a statement that the drop last fiscal year was due to a spike after the early days of the pandemic. Many of the investigators who joined the unit during that time were unable to receive their initial training. A spokesperson also said that the department would be adopting a “victim-centric model” for its special victim's division, which will encourage survivors to come forward when they’re ready and let them set the pace of the investigation.