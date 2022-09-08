Did This Billionaire Kill Himself To Avoid Prison?

Ed Baker was a wealthy millionaire from Houston, Texas who was able to amass his wealth using the oil industry. Ed Baker was a wealthy Texas millionaire who had made his fortune in oil. His multi-million dollar business — Vanguard Groups International, Inc. — specialized in oil investments throughout the country. Running the business alongside his wife Mary Walker, Vanguard became one of the fastest-growing businesses in the country. Baker was certainly made for the business world. According to his wife, Ed had an uncanny ability to win people’s trust. When it came to getting their business off the ground, he was able to find investors fairly easily using that charm. Although the couple started their business together in 1980, they were divorced in 1984. The divorce — coming from Baker’s side of things — was seen as some sort of a mid-life crisis. After ending his ten-year marriage, Baker spent a lot of time gambling, spending lavishly on cars, and getting cosmetic work done (two face-lifts).

In September of 1984, Baker got married to a woman named Karen Wallbridge. He would then be divorced from Wallbridge just eleven months later. Two months after that, he was married to Sandra Hoff (one of his employees). Throughout these two marriages, Baker was also still engaging in his lavish spending. To maintain his frivolous expenditures, he began using the money from his investors to either pay off past debt or fund his personal exploits. His own attorney advised him against this because he could be looking at prison time if he were ever found out.

Unfortunately for Ed, his business partners were starting to see the writing on the wall. In October of 1985, the investors of Vanguard Groups International were asking for a return on their investments. Unbeknownst to them, the once multi-million dollar business was swiftly approaching bankruptcy. Rather than having to face his investors with that devastating information, Ed resorted to an arranged cash bailout with a man of suspicious origin (allegedly). A private investigator — hired by Ed — looked into the source and found connections to the mafia.

Whether the mafia connections were true or not, things started to take a concerning turn for Ed once he’d accepted that bailout money. Just a month later, he showed up at the home of his first wife — and former business partner — in a panicked state. He told Mary that he was receiving death threats and was sure that someone was coming after him. She recounted that the death threats he’d received came in the form of phone calls from an unlisted number. The person on the other line would tell Ed that “today is your day to die”. Mary immediately suggested that he go to the police, but Ed saw no use in that. He shortly thereafter left her home and made his way to his house. Baker would later send his current wife, Sandra, away to Austin; he was afraid that she might be brought into his potential dangers. At around midnight, the couple had spoken on the phone and Ed told her that there was yet another threatening phone call.

The Tragedy

On November 8 — two days after Ed’s phone call with his wife — his burning Jaguar was found about twenty miles outside of Houston. Inside the car was a badly charred body. The body was so badly burned that it was unidentifiable just from looking at it. Forensic science would later confirm that the body was Ed Baker’s. On the floor of the car was a revolver that had been fired once. Lastly, three empty cans of gasoline were found both in and around the car.

*In a surprising series of events, there was another body found not too far from Ed’s Jaguar. The body was that of a significantly younger man (early twenties) who had been handcuffed and beaten to death. Investigators were able to surmise, however, that the two cases were unrelated.

While Ed’s body was being discovered, his lawyer (Ward Busey) received a letter at his office. The letter read as follows:

“Dear Ward, If you are reading this letter, it means that I am dead. I’ve had some threats on my life, you’ve been a good friend to me, take care of Sandy and the kids.”

Ed’s wife, Sandra is certain that his death was the direct result of a mafia hit. A witness did report seeing a pickup truck fleeing the scene of the crime. The police, however, were not entertaining that theory.

Theory #1: Ed Committed Suicide

The police believed that Ed drove his Jaguar just outside of the city, has an accomplice pour gasoline all over his car and himself, set the scene on fire, and then shot himself. In other words: they thought that he had committed suicide. Part of the reason for that belief was some of Ed’s actions right before his death. Investigators learned that he was calling different life insurance agents to see if his policies to see if they would payout in the event of a suicide. Once he found out that they didn’t (for the most part), the police believe he had to make his death look like a homicide. Ward Busey — Ed’s attorney — agrees with that theory. Going off of the letter he’d received from Ed, he thought it was a clear sign of someone planning on killing themselves. Ward was very aware of Ed’s legal complications and thought he may want to commit suicide in the hopes of avoiding jail time.

Theory #2: Ed Was Murdered

Ed’s wife, however, could not get on board with that theory. Sandra hired a private investigator who looked into the case. The PI came to the conclusion that someone was hired to kill Ed. An arson investigator would support that claim. They believed that it would have been nearly impossible for Ed to set himself on fire and still shoot himself in the head (however, that doesn’t disprove the police theory. They theorized that Ed had an accomplice set his car on fire. If that were true, then the difficulty of whether not he could do it himself is irrelevant).

Present Day

The murder of Ed Baker still remains a mystery.