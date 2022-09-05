CFO Falls From NYC Skyscraper After Company Announces Layoffs

Bed Bath & Beyond’s Chief Financial Officer has fallen to his death after falling from a New York City skyscraper. The building — known as the “Jenga” tower — is located in Tribeca. Police say that he fell to his death on Friday afternoon.

This came after the retailer announced it would be closing stores and laying off workers.

Gustavo Arnal joined the team at Bed Bath & Beyond in 2020. The 52-year-old was the CFO for Avon in London beforehand. He also worked with Procter & Gamble for 20 years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

On Friday at 12:30 pm, the police received a 911 call. They arrived at the scene and found a 52-year-old man dead on the pavement. They were soon after able to identify him as Gustavo Arnal.

Initially, no details were given regarding his death. The police statement provided very few details on the circumstances and left it up to the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office. Bed Bath & Beyond did confirm his death in a press release but also gave no details.

Bed Bath & Beyond was once considered a powerhouse in home and bath goods. However, the conglomerate has begun to struggle after shifting to selling its own brand of products. This led to an announcement last week that Bed Bath & Beyond would close up to 150 stores. Along with those closures would be a loss of jobs and a complete change in its merchandising strategy.

Before Arnal’s untimely death, he had some brushes with the law. On August 23, Arnal (along with the company and shareholders) was sued over accusations that they artificially inflated the firm’s stock prices in a “pump and dump” scheme.

Public SEC filings showed that Arnal sold shares that amounted to $1.4 million just weeks prior. The lawsuit alleged he had sold them at a higher price after the scheme. Arnal allegedly lost shareholders around $1.2 billion.

Arnal’s death is still being investigated.