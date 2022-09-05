Brother Of California Man Believes Police Killed Him

During the early summer of 1992, 29-year-old Mario Amado, his girlfriend “Paula” (this is an alias to conceal her identity), Mario’s older brother Joe, and Joe’s girlfriend, Debbie, all left Los Angeles to go to Rosarito Beach, Mexico. The group wanted to take the trip and went there to party for the night. They arrived at around 1:00 AM on the morning of June 6. A relative of Paula’s happened to have a condo in that area and allowed them to stay there for the night. At around 3:30 AM, Joe and Debbie decided to go to bed while Mario and his girlfriend stayed up. Joe and Debbie were woken up at around 7:00 AM by the sound of Mario and Paula arguing. The argument got so bad that Mario entered their room claiming that he wanted to go home. Just a few hours later, the two had reconciled and things proceeded as normal. With this new sense of calm, Joe and Debbie went on a drive around the coast of California that afternoon while Mario and Paula remained at the condo.

While they were gone, Mario and Paula got into another argument — and this one escalated a bit. She attempted to kick him out of her family’s condo, but he refused to leave. Mario was arrested a few minutes later when the police arrived. He was taken in for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. However, he was never charged with either crime.

Joe and Debbie returned to the condo at around 6:30 PM. They found that the spare key under the mat was missing and they couldn’t get in through the front door. Debbie had to crawl through a window to get inside the house. Moments later, four police officers arrived asking for Paula. Suspicious, Debbie decided to follow the officers. They went to a bar and seemed frantic, searching for Paula.

When Paula returned to the condo, she was confronted about what happened. She claimed that she didn’t know where Mario was. A couple of hours later, detectives got to the scene and informed the group that Mario was dead. Joe immediately went with the detectives to the police station. He was shown pictures of his brother’s body and couldn’t understand why he was missing his shirt.

Joe was told that Mario killed himself. According to the police, he tied his sweater around his neck and hung himself from a bar that was three feet off the ground. Joe, being reasonably skeptical, asked the detectives why no one stopped him. They claimed that everyone at the station was asleep while all of this was going on (Mario allegedly killed himself at 5:00 PM). Mario’s brother wasn’t buying this story. To make matters worse, Mexican authorities wouldn’t even let Joe return to the states with Mario’s body. They needed time to complete an autopsy, but couldn’t tell Joe how long that would be. When the autopsy was finished a week later, it listed the cause of death as a loss of oxygen to the brain from hanging himself.

Joe went back to the states on a mission. He contacted congressman Howard Berman and gave him a rundown of the situation, as well as his suspicion of the ruling. After getting the congressman on board, Joe hired an independent pathologist. He conducted his own autopsy on Mario and found internal damage to his liver. This was not only strong evidence that he was punched in the upper abdominal area, but such an injury would actually prevent him from even being able to hang himself. Joe and Congressman Berman came to the conclusion that Mario was beaten to death and then a hanging was staged to cover it up. The Los Angeles County Coroner reviewed both autopsy reports and agreed that Mario had probably been murdered.

Congressman Berman contacted the President of Mexico and got him to reopen the investigation. This lead to yet another autopsy for Mario in January of 1993. It found that there were rope fibers found embedded in his neck, as opposed to fibers from the sweater that police say he hung himself with. In May of 1993, police officer Jose Antonio Verduzco Flores was tried and convicted of Mario’s murder for which he was sentenced to 8 ½ years in prison in May of 1996. Unfortunately, just a few months later, his conviction was overturned in the Mexican court of appeals.