1,300 NYC School Employees Must Get COVID Vaccine To Keep Their Job

If you recall, there was a tenuous time in the country last year when the COVID vaccine rolled out. The controversy came when certain jobs were making it a requirement to get vaccinated in order to remain employed. The New York City Department of Education was one such sector. During that time, vaccination was mandatory for both students and staff, much to the chagrin of some New Yorkers.

Now, close to 1,300 employees are facing the same choice.

Some teachers were on unpaid leave for the year during the pandemic. With school starting in September, they are facing a deadline to have gotten at least one jab before the 5th of that month. By doing so, they will be permitted to return to their original school, according to officials.

If they don’t? They will be “deemed to have voluntarily resigned.”

“I’m very stressed. I’m praying to the last minute that something will change,” said an unvaccinated teacher. The teacher has worked for more than 20 years at a Queens elementary school.

The teacher went on unpaid leave after her appeal for a religious exemption from the vaccine was denied. She did, however, receive city health insurance that covered therapies for her children — one of which has special needs.

Some of the other teachers weren’t as lucky. About 1,100 unvaccinated employees who rejected the unpaid leave have already been fired, the DOE said. If they were to provide proof of vaccination, they could be rehired. They wouldn’t get to stay in their original school, though.

NYC schools will have their first day on Thursday, September 8.