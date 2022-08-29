New York City, NY

Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police Warn

Jeffery Mac

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K7X9W_0hY6FNst00
(Cottonbro/Pexels)

Four unjustifiable blindside assaults across New York City — the most recent on a 74-year-elderly woman — have flagged the arrival of the tricky “game,”. This has been dubbed “the knockout game”. It involves a challenge where a person is tasked with delivering a random knockout punch to an unsuspecting passerby, police told The New York Post.

“Knock-out games are back. The attack on New Yorkers is very real. We have to keep our heads on a swivel,” said Michael Alcazar. He is a retired NYPD detective and an adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

“It’s not only the mentally ill who are committing these assaults. There are individuals who are angry, bored and brazen, who know they are not going to be prosecuted.”

Essentially twelve of the virtual “entertainment-driven” attacks — done primarily for social media attention — tormented the city in 2013.

While the NYPD said it doesn’t track such “knockout”-type attacks explicitly, this year there have been more like 20 “blindside” episodes, media reports show. Some of them include:

-Jesus Cortes, 52, was purportedly knocked out by a convicted sex offender and was battling for his life in The Bronx on August 12.

-An assailant haphazardly punched a 36-year-year-old civilian in the head at the Kings Plaza Mall in Brooklyn on August 20. The man was rendered unconscious.

-There was also the August 20 attack on Miller Giovanni Medina Vargas. He was punched in the face while in Central Park. The 34-year-old was visiting the city from Long Island.

“He simply punched me in the face, which luckily I managed to dodge. He hit me four or five times,” Medina Vargas said.

New Yorkers are encouraged to be vigilant and practice caution while out in public.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# new york# nyc# long island# crime

Comments / 56

Published by

New York writer detailing all of downstate NY. I also delve into True Crime here and there.

Hicksville, NY
3324 followers

More from Jeffery Mac

'Give Us Your Watch Or Go To Jail', Witness Says Police Told Victim

Jayson Artis(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) This case centers around 22-year-old Jayson Artis. Jayson had just made the move from his home in Virginia to Los Angeles so that he could attend college there. Before starting his classes, Jayson decided to enjoy his new home. In July of 1998, he brought his brother Steven to Los Angeles for a visit. The two took a trip to Tijuana, Mexico for some partying. On August 1st, Jayson’s friend Michael met them at Avienda Revolucion. Jayson supposedly had a reputation of being a more rowdy person when he would drink, which made this night of partying a potentially bad combination. That was starting to show itself when Jayson became upset with a bartender. He was annoyed that the tequila he was drinking was $6 a shot and he initially didn’t want to pay it. Michael was able to convince him to pay it and leave — which is exactly what happened.

Read full story
94 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Teen Loses Arm 'Train Surfing', Police Say

A New York City teenager is in critical condition after having his arm severed during an incident that occurred in a subway station. Earlier today, it was reported that a New York City teenager lost his arm while in a subway station. Early reports said that it happened at around 10:30 this morning at the 74th and Roosevelt Station in Jackson Heights, Queens.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

1,300 NYC School Employees Must Get COVID Vaccine To Keep Their Job

(Staten Island Advance/ Alexandra Salmieri) If you recall, there was a tenuous time in the country last year when the COVID vaccine rolled out. The controversy came when certain jobs were making it a requirement to get vaccinated in order to remain employed. The New York City Department of Education was one such sector. During that time, vaccination was mandatory for both students and staff, much to the chagrin of some New Yorkers.

Read full story
9 comments
Port Orange, FL

Man Offers To Buy Child For $100,000, Is Arrested

Hellmuth Kolb (85)(Jesse O’Neill/New York Post) A registered sex offender — who was on probation for trying to buy a child in 2018 - is back behind bars, indicted for trying to buy another child.

Read full story
1 comments
Dayton, OH

21Years Ago, A Women Disappeared Before Her Wedding Day

This case centers around 28-year-old Niqui McCown. Niqui was a prison guard who recently got engaged to her fiancé Bobby Webster. Niqui’s life was looking up and there were a lot of things to be excited about. However, one day she went to her mom’s house incredibly upset. On July 22nd, 2001, she told her mother about an incident while she was at a laundromat. She told her mother that two men were repeatedly harassing her while she was doing her laundry. She expressed to her mom that she was too afraid to return for her laundry out of fear of seeing the men again. Niqui eventually left her mother’s house and was never seen again.

Read full story
18 comments
Florissant, MO

17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was Suicide

LaVena Johnson was an Army Private deployed in Iraq. While she was away, LaVena called home every day to make sure she was in touch with her family. Her last call to them was on July 17th, 2005. She was excitedly updating them on her plans to come home for Christmas. “She told us not to decorate the tree until she got home,” LaVena’s mother, Linda Johnson, said of her daughter. “We said we’d wait for her, of course. She was so happy to be coming home.”

Read full story
20 comments
Hagerstown, MD

The Time Police Used A Psychic

Lori Zimmerman(Last Seen Alive) This case centers around fifteen-year-old Lori Zimmerman. Lori was a high school student who lived in Hagerstown, Maryland. On April 6th, 1984, Lori was spending time at her aunt’s house. When she left that night to return home, she was never seen alive again. Just eight days later (April 14th), her body was found in a forest close to Reno Monument Road. Her body was partially nude when it was found. Lori was beaten, suffocated, and had what appeared to be a foreign object forced down her throat. Her body was covered in cardboard and weight down with rocks (most likely to prevent it from being found in any sort of timely manner). The police formed the opinion that she was murdered at a different location and then dumped in the forest just twelve miles from her home.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Schools' Budget Still Unresolved 2 Weeks Before First Day

(STEVE SANCHEZ/PACIFIC PRESS/SHUTTERSTOCK) With the school year set to start in just 14 days, New York City is still facing uncertainty in just about every way. The largest school district in America has not yet resolved its budget problem.

Read full story
3 comments

No More COVID-19 Rules In School, NY Gov. Hochul Announces

New York State will be lifting the COVID-19 restrictions for K-12 schools ahead of the 2022–23 academic year, according to Governor Kathy Hochul’s statement on Monday. With this new approach, students will no longer be required to quarantine or isolate themselves if they are exposed to someone who has COVID. Entire classrooms will no longer be sent home due to a positive case as well.

Read full story
73 comments
Hood River, OR

It Appears That One Of His Friends Killed Him

Eric Tamiyasu(Unsolved Mysteries) This case takes place in the town of Hood River, Oregan. Forty-one-year-old Eric Tamiyasu was a resident of Hood River. He lived in a house just outside of the town and enjoyed the remote area. He used his land to grow a fruit orchard that owned and operated as his primary business and income. In June of 2001, Eric had invited a woman named Diana Anderson over to his house for a date. While the two were enjoying their time together, they heard a strange noise outside of the house. The initial noise sounded like someone was banging or knocking on the side of the house. Afterward, they heard the doorbell ring twice. Right after the sound of the bell, they heard the footsteps of someone hurrying away from the door. The two of them decided to head outside and see what was going on. They both almost immediately noticed that there was a shoeprint in the dirt surrounding Eric’s house. Unfortunately, that shoeprint would later wash away in the rain. With no more commotion to investigate, Diana decided to say goodbye to Eric and head home.

Read full story
11 comments
San Clemente, CA

His ATM Card Was Used After His Death

Patrick Kelly(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) On May 5, 1996, a man was left critically injured after being struck by a vehicle. This happened at around 1:00 in the morning in Tijuana, Mexico. The injured man had no license, no passport, nothing that would help the police identify this victim of a hit and run. He was then labeled “desconocido”, which is “unknown” in Spanish. To help with identification, the local newspaper circulated his photograph. This led to him being identified as a man named Luis Rodriguez…which was an incorrect identification. Tragically, the (still) unidentified man would diesix days later in the hospital without ever regaining consciousness. Fifteen days after that, the man was finally identified. His name was Patrick Kelly.

Read full story
3 comments
Topeka, KS

How Unsolved Mysteries Reopened A Closed Case

Twenty-three-year-old Alonzo Brooks grew up in Topeka, Kansas. He was the youngest of 5 children, growing up with one older brother and three sisters. The 5 kids were raised by single mother Maria Ramirez.

Read full story
6 comments
Shelby, NC

22 Years Ago, A 9-Year-Old Girl Got Up Out Of Bed And Was Never Seen Again

Asha Degree(National Center For Missing And Exploited Children) Asha Degree vanished from her home just before dawn on Valentine’s Day in the year 2000. It was a normal night for her family and Her parents had tucked her into bed without issue. And then, After midnight, a nearby car accident left the family’s neighborhood without power. Asha’s father went to check on her and found her still sound asleep.

Read full story
75 comments
Miami, FL

31 Years Later, Police Still Looking For Man Who Witnessed A Murder

Rebecca Young(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) On May 1st, 1991, the Miami police got a very disturbing call. Dispatch spoke with a man who claimed to have been a direct witness to a murder that occurred in Belle Glades. The initial details of the call were murky because the caller was speaking primarily in Spanish and at a rapid pace. Detective Burt Blanco took over the call at this point. The caller clarified that he had actually seen this murder take place several days prior to the call. He was hunting in a sugar cane field (illegally hunting) and heard a car approaching in the distance. Out of fear of being caught, he hid in an area nearby. He then saw a blue Ford Bronco pull up from a distance. Both a man and a woman got out of the vehicle. The rest of his story is as follows:

Read full story
Silver Spring, MD

36 Years Later, Black Teen Still Accused Of Hanging Himself

Keith Warren(SNEJANA FARBEROV FOR DAILYMAIL.COM) One summer afternoon, a family in Silver Spring, Maryland would face a tragedy that no family should endure. On July 31st, 1986, Keith Warren’s body was found hanging from a tree in a wooded area not too far from his home. Keith was slated to start college in just one short month. Keith’s immediate family at the time consisted of his mother (Mary) and his sister (Sherri). In the beginning, both his sister and his mom had a belief in line with that of the local police. That belief was that Keith had committed suicide by hanging. While the police would stick with that theory, Keith’s family would soon start to change their minds about how he died. For starters, two ropes were used to hang Keith. The tree was also too small for him to have killed himself by hanging. Lastly, Keith’s family was not even officially notified of his death, there was no autopsy done, and his body was almost immediately sent to a funeral home.

Read full story
10 comments
New York City, NY

Bused Migrants Being Enrolled In NYC Schools This Month, Department Says

(MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO/GETTY IMAGES) New York City is now looking to enroll a large number of students in their schools this fall. So far, about 1,000 children (ages 3 and up) whose families have come to the city from Texas will be enrolled in the NYC schools. The enrollment of these asylum-seeking families will be done this month, according to schools Chancellor David Banks.

Read full story
25 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Man Killed Over Electric Scooter

(Lloyd Mitchell/New York Times) Brooklyn resident Ginder Rodas Perez has been stuck trying to process the senseless death of his brother. “My brother is 31 years, don’t have kids. Don’t have tattoos. Is only working in the morning to bring money to my father and my mom,” said Ginder.

Read full story
20 comments
New York City, NY

Is NYC Becoming A City For The Rich?

(Busà Photography/Getty Images) New York City rent is known to be unreasonably high, This year, though, that number has somehow gone beyond unreasonable. According to a report by StreetEasy, the median asking rent for the city reached $3,500 last year. That's a 35% increase from last year.

Read full story
72 comments

When A Man’s Paranoia Ends In His Death

Blair Adams was a thirty-one-year-old Canadian resident working for a construction company in 1996. According to his family, he lived a relatively normal life until things began unraveling. The first signs began when he started having mood swings and episodes of insomnia. When pushed by his mother to explain just what was going on, he insisted that he couldn’t tell her about “it”. it is still a mystery as to what exactly “it” is referring to. However, it must have been something serious as he quickly emptied his savings account and gathered thousands of dollars in jewelry and gold. He then quit his job the next day and purchased a round-trip ticket to Germany. His flight was scheduled to leave the following day. Adams had a day to wait before leaving and may have felt the danger closing in. Later that night, he went to a friend’s house and told her that he needed to get across the border because his life was at risk. Blair had previously attempted to cross the border earlier but being a single male with all of those valuables fit him firmly into the description of a drug runner.

Read full story
58 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy