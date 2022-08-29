Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police Warn

Four unjustifiable blindside assaults across New York City — the most recent on a 74-year-elderly woman — have flagged the arrival of the tricky “game,”. This has been dubbed “the knockout game”. It involves a challenge where a person is tasked with delivering a random knockout punch to an unsuspecting passerby, police told The New York Post.

“Knock-out games are back. The attack on New Yorkers is very real. We have to keep our heads on a swivel,” said Michael Alcazar. He is a retired NYPD detective and an adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

“It’s not only the mentally ill who are committing these assaults. There are individuals who are angry, bored and brazen, who know they are not going to be prosecuted.”

Essentially twelve of the virtual “entertainment-driven” attacks — done primarily for social media attention — tormented the city in 2013.

While the NYPD said it doesn’t track such “knockout”-type attacks explicitly, this year there have been more like 20 “blindside” episodes, media reports show. Some of them include:

-Jesus Cortes, 52, was purportedly knocked out by a convicted sex offender and was battling for his life in The Bronx on August 12.

-An assailant haphazardly punched a 36-year-year-old civilian in the head at the Kings Plaza Mall in Brooklyn on August 20. The man was rendered unconscious.

-There was also the August 20 attack on Miller Giovanni Medina Vargas. He was punched in the face while in Central Park. The 34-year-old was visiting the city from Long Island.

“He simply punched me in the face, which luckily I managed to dodge. He hit me four or five times,” Medina Vargas said.

New Yorkers are encouraged to be vigilant and practice caution while out in public.