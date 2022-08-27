Man Offers To Buy Child For $100,000, Is Arrested

A registered sex offender — who was on probation for trying to buy a child in 2018 - is back behind bars, indicted for trying to buy another child.

The man in question is 85-year-old Hellmuth Kolb of Port Orange. He was arrested Thursday after the incident at a local Winn- Dixie store.

Lauren Benning says she believed Kolb was just a lonely old man when he first started eyeing her and her 8- year-old daughter inside the store.

“He just came up and he started making comments about how pretty she was and how good her dancing was and how he could never have children and he wanted children,” Benning said.

She left with her daughter and happened to run into him again.

“Approached me in the parking lot. Actually chased me down in the parking lot and said ‘hey, I want to make a deal with you.’ I’d like to buy her for $100,000,” the mother said. “I was in complete shock.”



The incident that landed Kolb in jail the first time was a lot more aggressive. In 2018, Kolb approached a child in a Walmart, grabbed her wrist, kissed it, and offered to buy her for $200,000.

Kolb was registered as a sex offender afterward. The terms of his probation included no contact with minors other than family. He also had to be accompanied to big stores like Walmart and Winn-Dixie.

Kolb had an odd reaction when arrested in this latest incident. According to police, when they questioned Kolb about offering to buy Benning’s son, Kolb laughed and also said “ we all like kiddies. ”

Kolb has filed a motion for early termination of his probation. A judge has not yet ruled on that request.