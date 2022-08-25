NYC Schools' Budget Still Unresolved 2 Weeks Before First Day

With the school year set to start in just 14 days, New York City is still facing uncertainty in just about every way. The largest school district in America has not yet resolved its budget problem.

The city’s public schools are anticipating more than $400 million in cuts to their budget this school year. On Monday, parents joined a council hearing to vent their frustrations about the significant funding gap.

“You’re asking them to do more with less, it’s immoral, it’s wrong!” said one parent.

There was already contention between parents and this particular city council This was the same City Council that agreed to slash the DOE’s budget. They then had to walk back their decision and apologize to the community. The City Council then called on the Mayor to restore the DOE’s original budget.

“Hopefully the mayor and chancellor joins to make sure the schools are ready to meet the needs of students in September,” said Brooklyn City Councilwoman Rita Joseph

With 2 weeks to go before the 2022–23 school year, both Mayor Eric Adams and Schools Chancellor David Banks are under a lot of pressure. Earlier in the summer, both agreed publicly that budget cuts were necessary. They cited the steep decline in enrollment as the justification. Their decision was officially rejected when a judge ordered them to redo the budget earlier this month. Adams has since sung a different tune.

“Our children are going to receive the quality education they deserve,” Adams said.

Calls still remain for the use of leftover stimulus funds from the past 2 years. Several people who testified at Monday’s hearing brought up the issue yet again.

“Where is all the money? What’s going on with it?” asked UFT President Michael Mulgrew.

Mayor Adams says that he will follow what the courts decide.