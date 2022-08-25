No More COVID-19 Rules In School, NY Gov. Hochul Announces

New York State will be lifting the COVID-19 restrictions for K-12 schools ahead of the 2022–23 academic year, according to Governor Kathy Hochul’s statement on Monday.

With this new approach, students will no longer be required to quarantine or isolate themselves if they are exposed to someone who has COVID. Entire classrooms will no longer be sent home due to a positive case as well.

“No more quarantining — no more ‘test to stay,’” Hochul told reporters at a press conference. “The days of sending an entire classroom home because one person was symptomatic or tested positive — those days are over,” she added.

This new direction sees New York aligning with the new health guidelines recently announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new guidelines basically eradicated any remaining COVID-19 protocols left from the initial 2020 onset of the pandemic.

It does appear, though, that the masking recommendation is here to stay.

“What that means is if a classmate tests positive for COVID and your child doesn’t have symptoms, your child can stay in school as long as they wear a mask under those circumstances. That’s what we’re recommending,” Hochul said.

The pandemic restrictions have been a contentious issue since the very beginning. In fact, the initial days of the pandemic saw former Governor Andrew Cuomo and ex-Mayor Bill de Blasio publicly feuding over how to approach the unprecedented issue. That doesn’t appear to be an issue with new figures in their places.

“I respect the decision of the governor,” Mayor Eric Adams said Monday in response to Governor Hochul’s statement.

New York City announced new school COVID rules for its academic year last week. Those rules included getting rid of parents being required to fill out daily health screenings. Some vaccination rules, however, will remain in place.

The music hasn’t changed,” Hochul said. “Get a vaccination, get a vaccination, and make sure your kids are vaccinated.”