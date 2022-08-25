It Appears That One Of His Friends Killed Him

This case takes place in the town of Hood River, Oregan. Forty-one-year-old Eric Tamiyasu was a resident of Hood River. He lived in a house just outside of the town and enjoyed the remote area. He used his land to grow a fruit orchard that owned and operated as his primary business and income. In June of 2001, Eric had invited a woman named Diana Anderson over to his house for a date. While the two were enjoying their time together, they heard a strange noise outside of the house. The initial noise sounded like someone was banging or knocking on the side of the house. Afterward, they heard the doorbell ring twice. Right after the sound of the bell, they heard the footsteps of someone hurrying away from the door. The two of them decided to head outside and see what was going on. They both almost immediately noticed that there was a shoeprint in the dirt surrounding Eric’s house. Unfortunately, that shoeprint would later wash away in the rain. With no more commotion to investigate, Diana decided to say goodbye to Eric and head home.

Eric would then get a visit from someone who has some very questionable involvement in this case. A week after his date with Diana, a business acquaintance by the name of Don Dixon went to his house. Don claimed he was concerned about Eric because no one had heard from him in several days. Don rang the doorbell and knocked on the door. There was no answer. Don then decided to locate the spare key and use it to gain entry into the house. When Don entered the home, he didn’t see much of anything to cause concern…at first. Eric’s bedroom was a different story. His naked and decomposing body was laying on the bed. In a very odd series of decisions, the County Sheriff — Joe Wampler — concluded that Eric died of natural causes. His rationale for this was the lack of immediate proof that any sort of foul play was involved. Wampler then had Eric’s bed and bedding burned in order to “spare his family some grief”.

The Sheriff’s on-the-job ruling would prove to be completely wrong.

The coroner conducted their autopsy report and found immediate contradictory information. The report noted that Eric was shot in the head three times — which would be the reason for his death. Now, in the defense of Sheriff Wampler, Eric’s body was so badly decomposed that he couldn’t tell at first that he had been shot. To his discredit, this occurred at a time when making assumptions like that was antithetical to any sort of police procedure. Moreover, any evidence that could have been found on the bed or the sheets was burned away because of the sheriff’s bizarre decision. As we go through the suspects, however, that decision seems far less innocent.

The Suspects

Sheriff Wampler became a suspect in Eric’s murder. The thought was that there was no way a seasoned law enforcement professional would think that it was acceptable to have potential evidence burned. The rumors also began to circulate about an apparent motive for Wampler. There were whispers that Eric was sleeping with the sheriff’s wife behind his back. Don Dixon — Eric’s business associate — told Unsolved Mysteries that he found the rumors to be true. According to him, Eric mentioned that he was beginning to date an older woman that almost perfectly fits the description of Wampler’s wife. The sheriff denied that the rumors were true and that he had anything to do with Eric’s murder.

Another suspect in the case was a friend of Eric’s who also partnered with him in business. His name was also Eric—Eric Smith. Information on this suspect, again, comes from Don Dixon. He claims that he eavesdropped on a conversation between the two just a few weeks before Eric’s murder. The business partners were arguing about money. According to Dixon, Tamiyasu thought that Smith was stealing from their business. Tamiyasu needed about $60,000 to continue keeping the business afloat. Eric Smith denies that any such conversation took place.

The last suspect is Don Dixon. While Dixon claims that he was Eric’s closest friend, some cast doubt on the claim. Eric Smith alleges that Tamiyasu just regarded Dixon as someone that he occasionally did business with and nothing more. Tamiyasu’s other friends (allegedly) didn’t even know of Don’s existence. After the murder, Tamiyasu’s sister — Ramona — had an unsettling conversation with Dixon. He told her that he was unable to find any exit wounds on the body when he discovered them in the bedroom. That is an incredibly strange thing to say when you say a decomposed body and have no reason to suspect foul play is involved. Dixon admitted to saying this but explained that he knew Eric was depressed and assumed he’d committed suicide.

The suspects (from left to right) Joe Wampler, Eric Smith, and Don Dixon (Unsolved Mysteries Wiki)

The Status

Eric Tamiyasu’s murder remains unsolved.