His ATM Card Was Used After His Death

The Tragedy

On May 5, 1996, a man was left critically injured after being struck by a vehicle. This happened at around 1:00 in the morning in Tijuana, Mexico. The injured man had no license, no passport, nothing that would help the police identify this victim of a hit and run. He was then labeled “desconocido”, which is “unknown” in Spanish. To help with identification, the local newspaper circulated his photograph. This led to him being identified as a man named Luis Rodriguez…which was an incorrect identification. Tragically, the (still) unidentified man would diesix days later in the hospital without ever regaining consciousness. Fifteen days after that, the man was finally identified. His name was Patrick Kelly.

His mother would soon become convinced that his death was no accident.

Terri — Patrick’s adoptive mother — is from Alberta, Canada. Patrick was placed into foster care after being born into the Blood Indian Tribe. When he was 18 months old, he was adopted by Terri. Throughout his childhood, he was drawn to the art of storytelling through the creative arts. This lead him to send out applications for film school. In 1993, he was accepted into the film program at the University of Southern California.

The Story

On May 3, 1996 (two nights before he was fatally injured), Patrick was with a friend named Michael Park. The two were out celebrating the end of the semester full of hard work. Patrick had just wrapped up — and turned in — his final project for the end of the year. Michael left to head home at 3:45 am and noted that Patrick was in a great mood. Terri, however, was concerned when she didn’t hear from Patrick that weekend. Patrick had made it a habit of calling her every weekend except for this one. By the time Tuesday had come, Terri asked Michael if he could check in on Patrick to see if everything was okay. Michael went to the room and noticed that his wallet was still on his desk and his clothes were still in the closet. At first, it appeared to Michael that Patrick had just stepped out for a short bit. That would change once he listened to the answering machine.

Michael heard a message from the bank asking that Patrick give them a call. Terri called on his behalf and learned that there had been a ton of ATM transactions in Mexico over the weekend. There were so many transactions that it had overdrawn his account (leading to the message on his answering machine). According to the bank’s records, $60 was withdrawn from his account on May 4th at a 7–11 in San Clement, California. Later that same evening, $135 was withdrawn from an ATM in Tijuana, Mexico. There were three additional withdrawals from a downtown Tijuana ATM the following day.

At this point, Terri brought in private detective Doug Roth to find out what was going on with her son. Following the money, he started his search with the 7–11 in San Clement. While looking at the store’s security footage, he saw Patrick enter the store with an unidentified man. The PI continued traveling south and looked at different parking lots on the border along the way. Roth knew that tourists would typically leave their cars in those parking lots before heading to Mexico. Miraculously, he was able to locate Patrick’s car at one of the parking lots. His car was in bad shape. It had mud all over it, damage to the front bumper, and the rear license plate was hanging loose. And that was just the outside of the car. Inside, Roth found clear evidence that someone else had driven Patrick’s car. The seat was too close for Patrick who was 6'1, the radio was tuned to a Spanish station, and there was a cigarette butt in the ashtray (Patrick was not a smoker and didn’t allow others to smoke in his car).

After passing along Patrick’s photograph, Roth was able to track his body to a morgue in Tijuana.

The unidentified man from the security footage. (Unsolved Mysteries Wiki)

Upon hearing the news, Terri immediately drove Tijuana to identify the body. She confirmed that it was indeed Patrick. When Roth got a look at the body, he saw several injuries to Patrick’s face and upper body. Mexican authorities believed that those injuries were due to the car accident that killed him. However, there were some inconsistencies in that story on their end. At first, they said he was hit by a car while walking. Then, their story changed to Patrick being hit by a car while he was riding a motorcycle. Their final claim is that Patrick was hit by a motorcycle as he suddenly ran into the street wanting to cross over to the other side.

Terri went with her own independent autopsy that was conducted in the United States. That autopsy concluded that the Mexican authorities were wrong in their assessment. One thing all parties could agree on, though, was that there were a ton of perplexing elements to this case. First off, 3 withdrawals were made from his ATM cards after he had been admitted into the hospital. Then there is his car. According to the records of the parking lot attendant, someone paid $60 to take Patrick’s car from the lot four days after his death. They then returned the car to the same spot 24 hours later.

The Status

Doug Roth believes that Patrick was on the run and was hit by the motorcycle mid-fleeing. The man that was seen on the surveillance with Patrick has never been identified, and Patrick’s case remains unsolved. Unfortunately, no official agencies are looking into this case.