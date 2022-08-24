How Unsolved Mysteries Reopened A Closed Case

The Story

Twenty-three-year-old Alonzo Brooks grew up in Topeka, Kansas. He was the youngest of 5 children, growing up with one older brother and three sisters. The 5 kids were raised by single mother Maria Ramirez.

On April 3, 2004, Alonzo told his mother that he was headed to a party for the night. Alonzo and his friend Justin drove to La Cygne, Kansas — a town 40 miles south of Gardner. The two reached the small town within an hour of leaving Alonzo’s house. While walking up the long driveway, Justin recounted seeing people outside chatting, dancing, and playing drinking games. According to Justin, Alonzo shouted “who wants a beer” and joined in the activities. He immediately started getting involved in some of the drinking games and meeting new people. Tyler (another friend that was with them) made it a point to mention that Alonzo was surprisingly more outgoing than usual that night. That would unfortunately not be a good thing in its entirety. According to the Unsolved Mysteries segment, Alonzo allegedly got into a fight with someone else at the party. He needed to be pulled away before the fight became physical.

Shortly after that incident, Daniel (one of Alonzo’s friends) got a call to see some friends at another party. Before he left, he checked in with Alonzo. At that point, he was doing fine and enjoying himself. Once it reached 11:00 pm, Tyler decided to leave as well. He made sure to say goodbye to Alonzo at that point. Again, Alonzo was doing just fine. Both boys thought that Justin would drive him home since he was his ride to the party in the first place.

By that point, Justin had smoked his last cigarette and wanted to go get more. When he left, he made a wrong turn and ended up getting lost on some gravel roads. He called another friend that was at the party and told him to tell Alonzo that he was lost. They eventually agreed that their friend Adam would give Alonzo a ride home.

But Alonzo never made it home.

The Search

The following morning, his mother Maria received a phone call asking if Alonzo made it home okay. When she went up to his room to check on him, she found that he had not been home since the previous night. She looked all over the house and found no trace of her youngest son. With growing concern, she called his friends to see if she could piece together his whereabouts. Tyler and Daniel were two of the first to get a call from Maria. Right away they got the feeling that something wasn’t right. When Justin spoke to Alonzo’s mother, he told her about the cigarette run and that their friend Adam was supposed to Alonzo’s ride back home. Justin spoke to Adam and learned that Adam left without Alonzo once he couldn’t find him at the party.

Rodney English, a good friend of Alonzo’s from home, learned from Maria that he was missing. He immediately took the drive to Gardner, Kansas, and spoke to Alonzo’s friends in person. They gave him the address to the party that they’d attended the night before. When Rodney got there, he found no traces of Alonzo. However, when he went to an area across the road, he discovered Alonzo’s beanie and one of his boots. The matching boot was later found close to a nearby creek. Everyone was now certain that something bad happened.

Maria went to the police to file a missing person’s report but was told that she needed to wait 48 hours until Alonzo could be delcared missing. That night, Maria called Alonzo’s brother and sisters to tell them what happened. His brother Billy drove to La Cygne the next morning with his wife. Once they went to check out the house where the party was held, they found it completely empty. It turns out that it was a rental house and no one actually lived there.

The night after the party (April 4), the sheriff went to the party house, and searched the creek, but found nothing. On April 7th, he turned the case over to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI). The Bureau immediately began increasing the efforts to find Alonzo’s whereabouts. They conducted a large search of the surrounding areas, brought in helicopters to assist, and even enlisted the help of the FBI. Justin — who spoke with investigators nearly every day — said that they believed Alonzo got drunk, took his shoes off, and attempted to walk home from the party. Of course, his family and friends don’t agree with that.

Bill constantly called the sheriff’s office asking if they could join in the search. That request was denied at every turn, and he was told to stop reaching out. Finally, on May 1st, they were allowed to search the area (curiously, the police were not joining them). While volunteers were searching a white shed near the house, they found Alonzo’s body.

The doctor performing the autopsy had a difficult time determining a cause of death due to some of his tissue being damaged by animals and bugs. He presented the possibility that Alonzo was drowned, strangled, or possibly beaten. Ultimately, though, he ruled the cause of death as “undetermined”. Going off of that, the KBI found no reason to keep his case open. They released a statement explaining that they would be closing his case since there was no indication that he was the victim of a crime.

Status

Thanks to Unsolved Mysteries, there was a renewed interest in the case. In the same month that the segment hit Netflix’s homepage, Alonzo’s body was exhumed by the FBI. The new autopsy found injuries that were not consistent with decomposition. Although Alonzo’s case is still unsolved, it has since been reopened.