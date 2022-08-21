Bused Migrants Being Enrolled In NYC Schools This Month, Department Says

New York City is now looking to enroll a large number of students in their schools this fall. So far, about 1,000 children (ages 3 and up) whose families have come to the city from Texas will be enrolled in the NYC schools. The enrollment of these asylum-seeking families will be done this month, according to schools Chancellor David Banks.

The New York City Department of Education will be working with social service agencies and nonprofits to help the families. Many of the families will be staying in the city’s shelter system. The students will be enrolled in English learning and social support programs, David Banks said in a press conference. The city’s Department of Education is working with social service agencies and local nonprofits to help the families — many of whom are staying in the city’s shelter system — enroll their children and connect them with English learning and social support programs, Banks said at a news conference.

He added that the effort is being called “Project Open Arms,”.

Since the spring, about 6,000 asylum seekers have entered New York City’s shelter system. This number comes from both Texas and Arizona busing migrants from their immigration centers to eastern cities.

“We’re showing these families that they are not in this alone,” Banks said. “And we’re making sure our schools are ready to do the same.”

This influx in students comes as New York City schools have seen a decline in enrollment.

Back in June, the Department of Education announced that there was going to be a loss of almost 20,000 students since the end of the 2021-2022 school year. That loss of enrollment led to a significant amount of controversy over the budget cuts in the city’s education.

With these new students coming in, though, the numbers would increase. They would also require more teachers to be hired. New York City schools would need more bilingual teachers, counselors, and social workers to accommodate the need presented.

Could the influx of immigrant students be a good thing for New York City schools this year?