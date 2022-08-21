Brooklyn Man Killed Over Electric Scooter

Brooklyn resident Ginder Rodas Perez has been stuck trying to process the senseless death of his brother.

“My brother is 31 years, don’t have kids. Don’t have tattoos. Is only working in the morning to bring money to my father and my mom,” said Ginder.

Their family is originally from Guatemala and moved to New York City more than 10 years ago. Ginder worked as a cleaner at a synagogue in the area. He was on his way to work early this morning when he got a phone call.

“Somebody called to me — he said ‘he’s on the floor, somebody pick up,’” said Ginder.

The police say that they responded to the corner of 44th Street and 7th Avenue in Sunset Park just after 1 a.m. Saturday morning. When they arrived at the scene, they found Yener Rodas Perez and two other men stabbed. All three of them had just been robbed in a crime that stretched the entire block.

Yener — who was 31 years old — was robbed of his electric scooter.

All three men were rushed to the hospital. The other two men (who are family members) survived their wounds. Yener, however, died from his stab wounds.

Ginder spoke of how his brother was working to help support his parents back in Guatemala. He and the police are still trying to piece together the entirety of the circumstances that led to his death.

The family is planning to have a funeral and bury Yener in Guatemala.