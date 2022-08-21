Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Man Killed Over Electric Scooter

Jeffery Mac

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V7I5s_0hP9a7Wf00
(Lloyd Mitchell/New York Times)

Brooklyn resident Ginder Rodas Perez has been stuck trying to process the senseless death of his brother.

“My brother is 31 years, don’t have kids. Don’t have tattoos. Is only working in the morning to bring money to my father and my mom,” said Ginder.

Their family is originally from Guatemala and moved to New York City more than 10 years ago. Ginder worked as a cleaner at a synagogue in the area. He was on his way to work early this morning when he got a phone call. 

“Somebody called to me — he said ‘he’s on the floor, somebody pick up,’” said Ginder.

The police say that they responded to the corner of 44th Street and 7th Avenue in Sunset Park just after 1 a.m. Saturday morning. When they arrived at the scene, they found Yener Rodas Perez and two other men stabbed. All three of them had just been robbed in a crime that stretched the entire block. 

Yener — who was 31 years old — was robbed of his electric scooter.

All three men were rushed to the hospital. The other two men (who are family members) survived their wounds. Yener, however, died from his stab wounds.

Ginder spoke of how his brother was working to help support his parents back in Guatemala. He and the police are still trying to piece together the entirety of the circumstances that led to his death. 

The family is planning to have a funeral and bury Yener in Guatemala. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# new york city# nyc# brooklyn# crime

Comments / 20

Published by

New York writer detailing all of downstate NY. I also delve into True Crime here and there.

Hicksville, NY
2631 followers

More from Jeffery Mac

New York City, NY

NYC Schools' Budget Still Unresolved 2 Weeks Before First Day

(STEVE SANCHEZ/PACIFIC PRESS/SHUTTERSTOCK) With the school year set to start in just 14 days, New York City is still facing uncertainty in just about every way. The largest school district in America has not yet resolved its budget problem.

Read full story
1 comments

No More COVID-19 Rules In School, NY Gov. Hochul Announces

New York State will be lifting the COVID-19 restrictions for K-12 schools ahead of the 2022–23 academic year, according to Governor Kathy Hochul’s statement on Monday. With this new approach, students will no longer be required to quarantine or isolate themselves if they are exposed to someone who has COVID. Entire classrooms will no longer be sent home due to a positive case as well.

Read full story
Hood River, OR

It Appears That One Of His Friends Killed Him

Eric Tamiyasu(Unsolved Mysteries) This case takes place in the town of Hood River, Oregan. Forty-one-year-old Eric Tamiyasu was a resident of Hood River. He lived in a house just outside of the town and enjoyed the remote area. He used his land to grow a fruit orchard that owned and operated as his primary business and income. In June of 2001, Eric had invited a woman named Diana Anderson over to his house for a date. While the two were enjoying their time together, they heard a strange noise outside of the house. The initial noise sounded like someone was banging or knocking on the side of the house. Afterward, they heard the doorbell ring twice. Right after the sound of the bell, they heard the footsteps of someone hurrying away from the door. The two of them decided to head outside and see what was going on. They both almost immediately noticed that there was a shoeprint in the dirt surrounding Eric’s house. Unfortunately, that shoeprint would later wash away in the rain. With no more commotion to investigate, Diana decided to say goodbye to Eric and head home.

Read full story
San Clemente, CA

His ATM Card Was Used After His Death

Patrick Kelly(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) On May 5, 1996, a man was left critically injured after being struck by a vehicle. This happened at around 1:00 in the morning in Tijuana, Mexico. The injured man had no license, no passport, nothing that would help the police identify this victim of a hit and run. He was then labeled “desconocido”, which is “unknown” in Spanish. To help with identification, the local newspaper circulated his photograph. This led to him being identified as a man named Luis Rodriguez…which was an incorrect identification. Tragically, the (still) unidentified man would diesix days later in the hospital without ever regaining consciousness. Fifteen days after that, the man was finally identified. His name was Patrick Kelly.

Read full story
2 comments
Topeka, KS

How Unsolved Mysteries Reopened A Closed Case

Twenty-three-year-old Alonzo Brooks grew up in Topeka, Kansas. He was the youngest of 5 children, growing up with one older brother and three sisters. The 5 kids were raised by single mother Maria Ramirez.

Read full story
3 comments
Shelby, NC

22 Years Ago, A 9-Year-Old Girl Got Up Out Of Bed And Was Never Seen Again

Asha Degree(National Center For Missing And Exploited Children) Asha Degree vanished from her home just before dawn on Valentine’s Day in the year 2000. It was a normal night for her family and Her parents had tucked her into bed without issue. And then, After midnight, a nearby car accident left the family’s neighborhood without power. Asha’s father went to check on her and found her still sound asleep.

Read full story
28 comments
Miami, FL

31 Years Later, Police Still Looking For Man Who Witnessed A Murder

Rebecca Young(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) On May 1st, 1991, the Miami police got a very disturbing call. Dispatch spoke with a man who claimed to have been a direct witness to a murder that occurred in Belle Glades. The initial details of the call were murky because the caller was speaking primarily in Spanish and at a rapid pace. Detective Burt Blanco took over the call at this point. The caller clarified that he had actually seen this murder take place several days prior to the call. He was hunting in a sugar cane field (illegally hunting) and heard a car approaching in the distance. Out of fear of being caught, he hid in an area nearby. He then saw a blue Ford Bronco pull up from a distance. Both a man and a woman got out of the vehicle. The rest of his story is as follows:

Read full story
Silver Spring, MD

36 Years Later, Black Teen Still Accused Of Hanging Himself

Keith Warren(SNEJANA FARBEROV FOR DAILYMAIL.COM) One summer afternoon, a family in Silver Spring, Maryland would face a tragedy that no family should endure. On July 31st, 1986, Keith Warren’s body was found hanging from a tree in a wooded area not too far from his home. Keith was slated to start college in just one short month. Keith’s immediate family at the time consisted of his mother (Mary) and his sister (Sherri). In the beginning, both his sister and his mom had a belief in line with that of the local police. That belief was that Keith had committed suicide by hanging. While the police would stick with that theory, Keith’s family would soon start to change their minds about how he died. For starters, two ropes were used to hang Keith. The tree was also too small for him to have killed himself by hanging. Lastly, Keith’s family was not even officially notified of his death, there was no autopsy done, and his body was almost immediately sent to a funeral home.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

Bused Migrants Being Enrolled In NYC Schools This Month, Department Says

(MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO/GETTY IMAGES) New York City is now looking to enroll a large number of students in their schools this fall. So far, about 1,000 children (ages 3 and up) whose families have come to the city from Texas will be enrolled in the NYC schools. The enrollment of these asylum-seeking families will be done this month, according to schools Chancellor David Banks.

Read full story
25 comments
New York City, NY

Is NYC Becoming A City For The Rich?

(Busà Photography/Getty Images) New York City rent is known to be unreasonably high, This year, though, that number has somehow gone beyond unreasonable. According to a report by StreetEasy, the median asking rent for the city reached $3,500 last year. That's a 35% increase from last year.

Read full story
71 comments

When A Man’s Paranoia Ends In His Death

Blair Adams was a thirty-one-year-old Canadian resident working for a construction company in 1996. According to his family, he lived a relatively normal life until things began unraveling. The first signs began when he started having mood swings and episodes of insomnia. When pushed by his mother to explain just what was going on, he insisted that he couldn’t tell her about “it”. it is still a mystery as to what exactly “it” is referring to. However, it must have been something serious as he quickly emptied his savings account and gathered thousands of dollars in jewelry and gold. He then quit his job the next day and purchased a round-trip ticket to Germany. His flight was scheduled to leave the following day. Adams had a day to wait before leaving and may have felt the danger closing in. Later that night, he went to a friend’s house and told her that he needed to get across the border because his life was at risk. Blair had previously attempted to cross the border earlier but being a single male with all of those valuables fit him firmly into the description of a drug runner.

Read full story
58 comments
Collier County, FL

Florida Doctor Disappears The Same Day His Wife Files For Divorce

Dr. Chaundre Cross(Collier County Sheriff's Office) A highly regarded Florida Oncologist has gone missing. Just 10 days ago, he vanished in the Gulf of Mexico. Now, we are learning that his wife filed for divorce the same day that he went missing, according to court records.

Read full story
57 comments
Dallas, TX

This Family's Murder Has Gone Unsolved For 34 Years

Top: Bernard Jordan and Demitra Jordan; Bottom: L-R: Erica Jordan, Jamaal, and Jasmas (Jasmine)(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) This case centers around Mollie Jordan and her family. Mollie worked as a nurse while living with her five grandchildren, Demetra (18), Bernard (16), Ericka (9), Jamaal (6), Ketrick (10), and her one-year-old great-granddaughter Jasmas. The family lived together in Dallas, Texas. That was where the family had congregated on the night of their tragedy.

Read full story
16 comments
Vidor, TX

The Case That Inspired An Award-Winning Movie

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri(Miguel Salazar/Bogota Post) On November 10th, 2017, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri hit the theaters. The movie tells the story of a mother who is living the personal hell of not knowing who killed her daughter. To push the police toward taking action, she starts a billboard campaign highlighting her daughter’s murder and the police inaction. Now, in her case, those bold moves paid off in the end.

Read full story
9 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Why This Businessman Faked His Death

Robert Arcieri(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) Robert Arcieri was a well-known (and beloved) member of his community in Phoenix, Arizona. A businessman, Rob became close with an associate of his named Bill Reddick. The two formed such a close friendship that their wives even became friends. While spending time at the Reddick’s home, Robert stumbled upon Bill’s pretty unique collection of rare Native American dolls. He learned from Bill that they were worth about $75,000 in total. Perhaps sharing just a little too much information, he also told Robert that he had another valuable collection of antique guns that he kept in his bedroom safe.

Read full story
2 comments
San Jose, CA

30 Years Ago, A Man May Have Been Killed Over A Sports Team

Have you ever heard of Steve Bartman? He was a fan in the stand watching the Chicago Cubs play the Florida Marlins in 2003. During a pivotal point of the game, he interfered in a play that some say cost the cubs a shot at winning. At that very moment, Bartman’s life was ruined. He is still unable to leave his house to this day for fear of being attacked by irate fans. Sadly, taking sports to a dangerous level is not an unheard-of event. In the case of college football star Dick Hansen, that hostility surrounding the game may have become deadly.

Read full story
6 comments
Circleville, OH

How These Threatening Letters Terrorized A Small Town

This crazy story began in 1976 in Circleville, Ohio. During this year, the people of Circleville began receiving letters in the mail. The concerning thing about these letters was that they contained personal information about the recipients. One of the main victims was Mary Gillispie. She was a bus driver for the schools and was being accused of sleeping with the superintendent. Whoever wrote the letter informed Mary that they were watching her and knew about her husband and children. Speaking of Mary’s husband (Ron), he also received a letter telling him about the affair. In an odd conclusion, the writer tells Ron that if he doesn’t put a stop to his wife’s affair (an affair that he didn’t even know about until he read the letter), he would find his life in danger. Mary, of course, denied any such affair had ever occurred and was mystified by the claims in those letters.

Read full story
1 comments
Orange County, NY

NY Superintendent's Murder Still Unsolved For Over 25 Years

Richard Aderson( KC Downey/WMUR9) This story centers around the murder of Forty-seven-year-old Richard Aderson. Aderson worked as the assistant superintendent of the Valley Central School District in Orange County, NY. He was also a family man being married with three children. That fact would make the events of that night so much more tragic. On the night of February 5th, 1997, Aderson was driving home at around 6:00 pm. In rush hour traffic, he was headed east on Interstate 84 in Fishkill, NY. While en route, he was sideswiped by another vehicle on the road. Both cars pulled over not too far from exit 12. As the two men exited their vehicles, the driver of the other car began yelling at Aderson.

Read full story
9 comments
Long Beach, NY

Long Island Student's Murder Still Unsolved 30 Years Later

Chaim Weiss(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) On the morning of November 1, 1986, a family was struck with tragedy. Fifteen-year-old Chaim Weiss was found dead in his school dormitory in Long Beach, New York. He had been murdered. Chaim was an Orthodox Jew who lived at his Yeshiva (a school that places a great emphasis on the religious and ethical principles of Orthodox Judaism). Don Daly was one of the detectives called to the scene. The forensics team told him that Chaim had died from being hit in the back of his head with an unknown object. There were no signs of struggle. Chaim’s body was discovered on a Saturday — the Sabbath — which prevented detective Daly from being allowed to question any of the students. However, even after being able to speak with investigators, there was still a lot of hesitation.

Read full story
12 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy