When A Man’s Paranoia Ends In His Death

Blair Adams (WBIR)

The Paranoia

Blair Adams was a thirty-one-year-old Canadian resident working for a construction company in 1996. According to his family, he lived a relatively normal life until things began unraveling. The first signs began when he started having mood swings and episodes of insomnia. When pushed by his mother to explain just what was going on, he insisted that he couldn’t tell her about “it”. it is still a mystery as to what exactly “it” is referring to. However, it must have been something serious as he quickly emptied his savings account and gathered thousands of dollars in jewelry and gold. He then quit his job the next day and purchased a round-trip ticket to Germany. His flight was scheduled to leave the following day. Adams had a day to wait before leaving and may have felt the danger closing in. Later that night, he went to a friend’s house and told her that he needed to get across the border because his life was at risk. Blair had previously attempted to cross the border earlier but being a single male with all of those valuables fit him firmly into the description of a drug runner.

After his friend couldn’t be of any assistance, Blair rented a car and made his way to Seattle. From there, he purchased a one-way ticket to Washington D.C., leaving his rental car at the airport. Investigators were puzzled by this move because his ticket to D.C. Cost twice as much as his round-trip ticket to Germany. Once he made it there, he rented another car and drove it to Knoxville for reasons still unknown. Investigators found this puzzling since Adams didn’t know anyone in Knoxville. He arrived at a gas station where he sought help with his rental car. The attendant told him that he had the wrong keys and gave him a ride to a nearby hotel. His paranoia would come to the surface at this point. It was reported that Adams was pacing back in forth in the lobby and walked in and out multiple times before getting a room.

The Crime Scene

Blair was paranoid for good reason. The next day (July 11, 1996), his partially nude body was discovered in a nearby parking lot. His pants were removed and left inside-out. His shoes were also removed and his shirt was ripped open. Surrounding his body was nearly $4,000 in all different currencies, as well as a pack containing the gold and jewelry he gathered days prior. Investigators were able to remove a long strand of hair from Adams’ hand — hair that is believed to belong to his killer. Strangely, the correct key to Blair’s rental car was also found at the scene. Authorities surmised that his murder occurred close to 3:30 am the previous morning. A construction worker claimed to have heard a scream coming from the parking lot but believed that it was a woman’s voice.

The Aftermath

Examiners determined that the cause of Adams’ death was a powerful blow to his stomach. Whatever weapon was used (it is heavily believed that a crowbar was used) also sliced his forehead open during the attack. Locks of hair were ripped off of his head and Adams had defensive wounds all over his hands. This is a surefire sign that he had put up a fight against his killer. While it is not definitive, Adams did have certain injuries that would suggest he was sexually assaulted.

To this day, the murder of Blair Adams still remains unsolved. Investigators have pursued many leads but they have failed to provide any answers. The most progress made in the case was being able to extract a DNA profile from the strand of hair pulled from Adams’ hand. However, no match has been found. On the night before his death, Blair was seen spending time with an unidentified man. Witnesses were able to help put together the composite sketch of him shown below: