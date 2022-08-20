Florida Doctor Disappears The Same Day His Wife Files For Divorce

A highly regarded Florida Oncologist has gone missing. Just 10 days ago, he vanished in the Gulf of Mexico. Now, we are learning that his wife filed for divorce the same day that he went missing, according to court records.

The Oncologist in question is 49-year-old Dr. Chaundre Cross. Cross vanished on Aug. 10 after he set sail in the Gulf of Mexico aboard his 34-foot boat named “Vitamin Sea,”. This is according to the U.S Coast Guard. Cross was last seen at Naples Bay Resort and Marina around 7:30 that morning.

Sarah Jo Cross — his wife — went to Collier County that same day. The blog Oxygen.com was able to obtain county court documents that verify that claim.

The Vitamin Sea (Cross’ boat) was found close to 16 miles south of Sanibel Island Thursday. That location is about 25 miles north of where he had started his journey. It appeared to have been abandoned as there was no sign of Cross on the ship.

The U.S. Coast Guard’s Southeast division began conducting a search for the missing Oncologist. However, they suspended that search on August 14 after finding no signs of him in a 13,00 square miles effort. The search included the use of helicopters and patrol boats. Their search lasted for about 100 hours.

“It is always a difficult decision to suspend a search and rescue case,” Capt. Michael Kahle, commander of Sector St. Petersburg said in a statement on Sunday. “Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to the family and friends of Dr. Cross during this difficult time.”

Dr. Cross is bald and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a purple shirt with black pants. He is approximately 5'11" and 150lbs. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239–252–9300.