This Family's Murder Has Gone Unsolved For 34 Years

Top: Bernard Jordan and Demitra Jordan; Bottom: L-R: Erica Jordan, Jamaal, and Jasmas (Jasmine)(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki)

This case centers around Mollie Jordan and her family. Mollie worked as a nurse while living with her five grandchildren, Demetra (18), Bernard (16), Ericka (9), Jamaal (6), Ketrick (10), and her one-year-old great-granddaughter Jasmas. The family lived together in Dallas, Texas. That was where the family had congregated on the night of their tragedy.

On September 28, 1988, all of the children were home by 3:30 pm. With everyone seemingly safe and sound, Mollie left the house to work her night shift at the hospital. She had every intention of being back home by 7:00 am the following morning. During the night, Ketrick woke up to a strange occurrence. He heard his older brother Bernard having a conversation with someone. When he went into the living room, he saw Bernard talking to a man that he didn’t recognize. They appeared to be asking Bernard about money. Bernard angrily sent Ketrick back to bed when he noticed that he was listening.

The Jordan family house was set on fire just a few minutes later.

Two unidentified men — who are believed to be drug dealers — were seen setting the house on fire. One of them was the man that Bernard was seen talking to. Adding everything up leads to the fact that Bernard was getting drugs from these men and wasn’t paying. After the two men had set fire to the house, Bernard got the sense that his siblings were going to be attacked. He moved pieces of furniture in front of the bedroom hallway in order to prevent the men from making it to them. This — unfortunately — trapped his siblings in the fire. The children tried to escape through their windows, but the burglar bars jammed. Those same bars (along with the furniture Bernard used to barricade the door) prevented firefighters from entering the home to rescue the children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IAOhf_0hO76tP000
Bernard Jordan(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki)

It took 10 minutes for the firefighters to make their way inside. By that time, Bernard, Ericka, Jamaal, and Jasmas were dead. Ketrick and Demetra were found in critical condition. However, Demetra died later in the hospital. Mollie was at work when she was told by a relative that several of the children were dead. Meanwhile, Ketrick was able to tell the investigators what happened throughout the terrifying ordeal. At some point, after Ketrick returned back to his bed, the unidentified man went outside. He and the other man set the Jordan home on fire in an attempt to lure him out.

With several of the Jordan children dead, police were now looking for arsonists and murderers.

In the years following the fire, Ketrick needed several operations. He now wears prosthetic legs since both of them had to be amputated. The community rallied together and donated enough money to the Jordan family so that they could relocate. Ketrick and Mollie moved to a safer part of Dallas while still hoping that the murderers back home would be brought to justice.

Several years later, they would be in luck.

In 2001, the investigators working on the case received some good news: a witness had come forward. While being arrested on unrelated charges, the witness confessed that he was present on the night of the fire and helped to dispose of evidence. He was fifteen at the time of the arson and was tasked with being the lookout. He claimed that he worked for Jamaican drug deals who went by several different street names. Those names include: “Freddy Krueger”, “Curly Diamond”, and “Silky”. Investigators used that information to go back and question previous witnesses who gave them the additional street names “Lupe”, “Coolie”, and “Soldier”.

Then, a witness came forward with a crazy story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QPyMf_0hO76tP000
Mollie and Ketrick Jordan(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki)

The witness claimed that “Freddy Krueger” and “Lupe” beat him up while demanding that he show them Bernard lived (this was because he had allegedly ripped them off). This was just a few days before the house was set on fire. Another witness overheard them talking about getting revenge on Bernard — referring to by his nickname B.J. Lastly, “Lupe’s” girlfriend flat out asked him if he was involved in setting the fire. Lupe responded simply with “yes”. These tips lead to several breaks in the case.

“Curly”/”Freddy Krueger” was identified as a man with several different names. Those aliases include Curly Diamond, Milton Lee Hunter Jr., David Broadbelt, and David Wilson. Interestingly, this man with many names was killed in a New York Subway during a shootout back in 1992. That case remains unsolved. “Curly” was discovered to be the mastermind behind the revenge plot against Bernard. “Lupe” had his identity discovered as well. He was a man named Vincent Lamont Thomas. It turns out that Thomas was questioned shortly after the fire, but was never seriously pursued as a suspect. He was arrested in 2001 and charged with murder for the fire…but, the charges were dropped in 2005 because the prosecutors felt that they didn’t have enough evidence. “Coolie” and “Solider” were identified, however, investigators have been unable to locate them.

The case of the Jordan children is closed but still unresolved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S4abl_0hO76tP000
Vincent Thomas (left) and Curly Diamond (right)(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki)

