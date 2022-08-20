The Case That Inspired An Award-Winning Movie

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Miguel Salazar/Bogota Post)

On November 10th, 2017, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri hit the theaters. The movie tells the story of a mother who is living the personal hell of not knowing who killed her daughter. To push the police toward taking action, she starts a billboard campaign highlighting her daughter’s murder and the police inaction. Now, in her case, those bold moves paid off in the end.

The inspiration for the story, however, is still waiting for that same justice.

Story

During the early hours of May 14, 1991, a passerby made a startling discovery. A vehicle appeared to have veered off the road and crashed into a ditch near Vidor, Texas. Tragically, 34-year-old Kathy Page was found dead inside the car. The initial inclination was to believe that her death was due to the car accident she appeared to have been impacted by. However, upon closer investigation, that inclination would be challenged. Kathy had little to no wounds or injuries on her body that she surely would have gotten in a car accident. Also, her car had almost no damage (the drinks in the cup holder didn’t even spill according to the investigators). Impossibly, Kathy remained in an upright and slightly reclined position despite not wearing her seatbelt. All of the signs pointed to Kathy having been killed elsewhere and placed in a staged car accident to throw off investigators.

The scene of the staged car crash was surprisingly close to Kathy’s house. The investigating officers traveled just 100 yards to get to her home. When they arrived, they met her husband Steve at the door. The police felt that Steve was acting strangely upon learning that his wife had been found dead. According to them, he was quickly shifting back and forth between crying and being completely unaffected. It should come as a shock to no one that has read my Medium posts that the husband became the prime suspect for the police at that very moment. Steve — of course — maintained his innocence from day one.

Kathy Page and Her Family (RUTH STYLES IN HOUSTON, TEXAS FOR DAILYMAIL.COM)

At the time of her death, Kathy had been married to Steve for thirteen years. The couple had two daughters named Erin and Monica. Interestingly, Steve expressed that there was trouble in their marriage. Kathy had admitted to him that she no longer wanted to be married to him and the two were planning on separating. However, it appeared that they were attempting to work things out at the last moment. That was all according to Steve. I stress that point because of what Sherry — Kathy’s sister — had to say in response to his claims. She explains that their marriage was already over. Kathy was moving on with her life and was on the cusp of initiating a divorce. Not too long before she was found dead, Steven had moved out of the house.

On the day following Steve moving out, Kathy asked if he would come to the house to watch their daughters. She was planning on having a night out with her friend Charlotte. She’d left around 11:15 that night and was found dead by 4:15 the next morning. This is, again, all according to Steve. Kathy wasn’t wearing any jewelry or makeup when she was found, even though she had presumably gotten dressed up for a night out with her friend. According to the autopsy, her death was caused by strangulation. Kathy also had a black eye and a broken nose. Oddly, there was blood found, but mostly on her underwear and the skin under her clothes. This was even more proof to support the earlier theory: Kathy was most likely killed elsewhere and then placed in a scene staged to misdirect the eventual investigation.

In a shocking revelation, Kathy had not told Steve the truth about her plans that night. The autopsy report showed that she had engaged in sexual intercourse not long before she was killed. As it turns out, she never went to see her friend Charlotte. Kathy had gone to a motel in Beaumont so that she could spend the night with a man she was dating. This motel was only 10 minutes from Vidor — the area where she was found in the staged car accident. Kathy’s boyfriend was given a polygraph test and passed.

Adding more shock to that already shocking revelation, the person that Kathy had sex with had gone through a vasectomy. Kathy’s boyfriend did not have a vasectomy. Whoever Kathy had sex with before she was murdered, it wasn’t her boyfriend that she saw at the motel. There was someone in Kathy’s life who did have a vasectomy, though: Steve. Steve had a vasectomy a few months later. Investigators circled back and questioned Steve a second time. He admitted that he’d had sex with his estranged wife that night. However, he claimed that it happened right before she left to go out that night. Kathy’s sister doesn’t buy it. She doesn’t believe that Kathy would have sex with Steve when she already planned to go see her boyfriend that not at a motel.

And it appears Sherry was onto something.

After speaking with Steve’s sister-in-law, Sherry found out that he frantically called two different numbers on the night of Kathy’s death. The first call was to Charlotte. Remember: as far as Steve knew, Kathy was with her that night. After calling Charlotte, Steve called the number of the motel where Kathy was seeing her boyfriend. Connecting the dots, Kathy theorized that Steve learned that Kathy lied to him and called Charlotte to see if she knew where Kathy was. He somehow got the number to the motel and called them to find out if Kathy was there. He was able to become aware of why she was there and went to the motel in a furious state. Kathy’s father — James — believes that he raped her and then strangled her. Afterward, he cleaned her up and staged the car accident.

He would then embark on his billboard campaign.

Suspects

Kathy’s family — of course — believes that Steve killed her. What’s more, they also believe that the authorities are covering for him. When CSI hit the crime scene, they took photos with a camera that had no film in it. It also took 3 years to get a search warrant for the home that Kathy and Steve shared together. Apparently, all of this could be explained by a well-known fact about Steve’s parents. It was apparently common knowledge that they were really close friends with the chief of police.

Steve stresses that he is innocent. He claims that he started getting death threats after Kathy’s murder. The person on the phone would tell him that he would be facing the same fate as her. Steve believes that someone from the “Beaumont Mafia” killed Kathy and they are behind the threats to him. Funny enough, he thinks that the police are trying to frame him for the murder as well.

Status

This case is still unsolved. In 1999, a civil court found Steve financially liable for Kathy’s death. He was ordered to pay $200,000 to her family. Witnesses continued to come forward placing Steve at the scene of the crime. However, prosecutors and investigators don’t feel that they have a strong enough case yet to bring charges.