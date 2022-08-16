Long Island Student's Murder Still Unsolved 30 Years Later

On the morning of November 1, 1986, a family was struck with tragedy. Fifteen-year-old Chaim Weiss was found dead in his school dormitory in Long Beach, New York. He had been murdered. Chaim was an Orthodox Jew who lived at his Yeshiva (a school that places a great emphasis on the religious and ethical principles of Orthodox Judaism). Don Daly was one of the detectives called to the scene. The forensics team told him that Chaim had died from being hit in the back of his head with an unknown object. There were no signs of struggle. Chaim’s body was discovered on a Saturday — the Sabbath — which prevented detective Daly from being allowed to question any of the students. However, even after being able to speak with investigators, there was still a lot of hesitation.

Investigators would then search Chaim’s room.

In his room, investigators say that they found several different clues that gave them insight into who could have committed his murder. Chaim appeared to have been killed in his sleep. Afterward, his killer moved his body from the bed to the floor. In Orthodox customs, it would have been necessary for his body to be moved to the floor so that it was at its lowest and coolest point. The killer also left Chaim’s window ajar, despite the fact that it was cold outside. Traditionally, the door or window of a room with a deceased person needs to be open so that the spirit can get out. Investigators now had reason to believe that Chaim’s killer was someone familiar with Orthodox Jewish customs.

There was a candle placed in Chaim’s room as a memorial. The room was closed and sealed completely afterward. Two days later, a second memorial candle appeared in his room. To this day, it is not known who put it there, according to detectives.

Detective Daly was left with the task of piecing together the details of Chaim’s final night. He says that - the night before his body was found - Chaim went with his friends to attend services. He returned to his dorm room after he was done. Chaim was seen later that night reading in the dorm’s hallway. Customarily, students couldn’t leave lights on in their room on the Sabbath. Therefore, it was not out of the ordinary for Chaim to have been reading in the hall.

1 am was the last time he was seen alive that day.

When the students finally did begin to speak with investigators, they were able to give a little bit of information. A student recalled hearing Chaim’s door open and shut quickly in the middle of the night. He assumed that it was just his roommate. It turns out, though, that Chaim was one of two students who dormed without a roommate. Some days after the murder, detective Daly called a meeting with more students and staff to get information. Unfortunately, no one was willing to talk. The police then went to the length of administering a polygraph to 40 students, as well as several teachers and rabbis. Again, there was little to no information yielded from it.

Detective Daly and investigators looked into a janitor who used to work at the school. They also looked into a man who was known to attack senior citizens in the area during the same time Chaim was murdered. Neither lead worked out. The case was reopened in 2013 and investigators interviewed over 100 former students from the yeshiva. In 2015, they announced that they believed Chaim was murdered by a member of the school — either a student or a staff member. They haven’t been able to name any suspects, though.

In November of 2017, Chaim’s father — Anton — revealed more information during an interview with a news station. He recalled Chaim calling him from summer camp in July of 1986. He was very upset and asked to come home. When Chaim went to visit his grandparents a month later, Anton says that the principal — Rabbi Avrom Cooper — gave him a call. He was asking Anton when Chaim would be returning back to the yeshiva. Anton found that strange, especially since the rabbi called several times. When Chaim did return home, Cooper had a one-on-one meeting with him at his home. When Anton pressed Chaim for information regarding that conversation, Chaim wouldn’t give him much. Anton believes that Cooper has knowledge of Chaim’s murder.

To this day, Chaim Weiss’ murder remains unsolved.