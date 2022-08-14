NYC Again Resorts To Hotels For Housing Its Homeless

It appears that New York City is in the midst of a plan to use hotels for homeless shelters. Details, however, are hard to come by thus far.

This week, officials from Mayor Adams’ administration disclosed that there will be 11 hotels leased by the city. The purpose of the leasing is for the hotels to begin being used by the city to house NYC’s growing homeless population, City Limits reported. This is being seen as a sort of resurrection after the city discontinued its use of commercial lodgings to house homeless children. It was discontinued once the shelter population dropped.

It is still not known just how many families are currently in the shelter system. However, it is believed that the surges in rent prices — combined with the expiration of the eviction moratorium — have caused a significant increase.

Recently, New York City and Mayor Eric Adams have been in the news headlines for their influx of immigrants from Texas. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has bused several immigrant families to the city, something that the mayor says is partially a reason for their rising shelter population.

New York City is required by law to provide shelter (temporarily) to any adult or family who can prove that they have nowhere to stay.

The city has been through this before. In fact, previous attempts to do so have been met with a lot of resistance from the surrounding communities. Back in May, the city had to cancel plans in both Chinatown and Morris Park after locals vehemently protested the idea.