CFO of Long Island School Stole $8m, Bought Houses On Fire Island, DA Alleges

Schechter School (LongIsland.com)

The Chief Financial Officer of a private school on Long Island is under some hot water. He is alleged to have stolen more than $8 million from the private school and used it for his own personal expenditures. Those expenditures include buying five different houses on Fire Island as well as a whole fleet of cars for himself and his family. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office revealed this information in a statement on Monday.

The CFO in question is 51-year-old David Ostrove. Ostrove had also spent 11 years being in charge of technology and operations for the Schechter School in Williston Park.

Prosecutors are alleging that — from March 2014 to April 2022 — Ostrove would use school accounts to transfer money to his personal accounts. He would also move other funds to accounts that he was in control of to avert suspicion.

It is alleged that Ostrove used shell companies from 2018 to 2021 in order to buy the Fire Island houses. He then used (allegedly) stolen money to have the homes renovated. Lastly, he put the homes on the market as rental properties. Ostrove allegedly made over $600,000 in rental income alone.

Ostrove also bought four cars, jewelry, limo rides, and priceless collectibles, according to prosecutors. Stolen funds were also believed to have been used to pay for his daughter’s college.

On Monday, David Ostrove was arraigned on grand larceny and money laundering charges. He is being held on bail of $500,000 cash or a $2 million bond. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison.

“While dollars have allegedly been embezzled what can’t be stolen is the future of the Schechter School. We will emerge from this experience stronger, wiser, and with a cautionary tale for every institution that today’s online financial technology can be the burglar’s weapon of choice,” the Schechter School in Williston Park said.