OnlyFans Model Arrested For April Stabbing Of Boyfriend

Courtney Clenney, 26, and Christian Obumseli, 27 (Daily News)

On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, an OnlyFans and Instagram star was arrested and charged with murder.

Courtney Clenney, 26, was arrested in Hawaii after she had been in the headlines for stabbing her boyfriend, 27-year-old Christian Obumseli. Since the stabbing occurred in April, the police have been conducting an extensive investigation into the events surrounding the stabbing.

“I’m completely shocked, especially since we were cooperating with the investigation and offered to voluntarily surrender her if she were charged,” Frank Prieto — Courtney’s attorney — said in a statement. “We look forward to clearing her name in court.”

Christain and Courtney both met in Austin, Texas, and started dating shortly after. They had been seeing each other for less than two years before moving to Miami together. According to parties close to them, their relationship was extremely tumultuous. There were multiple reports of domestic violence — one of which led to Clenny being arrested for domestic batter while the couple was in Las Vegas. Their neighbors also reported that there were several complaints against the couple due to their excessive arguing. In fact, the building staff was already in the process of trying to evict them due to the complaints.

Then, on April 3, 2022, police responded to a 9–1–1 call from Clenney at around 5 pm. That is where they found her boyfriend stabbed once in the shoulder. Obumseli was transported to a nearby hospital where he would succumb to his injuries. Video from inside the room shows Clenny after the altercation, covered in blood.

Some friends of the couple say that Clenney, who posted online under the name Courtney Tailor, was a very aggressive partner. She allegedly had a long history of domestic violence. “I can summarize it as her always having these manic episodes, dragging him into it, and him trying to be like, ‘calm down, calm down,’” a friend who knew the couple told Rolling Stone shortly after Obumseli’s death.

Clenny’s lawyer, however, told Rolling Stone that Obumseli was a “gaslighter”. He also claimed that he was mentally and physically abusive toward Clenny while they were together. Obumseli’s lawyers deny any claims that he was abusive. They point to the multiple calls police responded to at their apartment that didn’t end in Obumseli being hauled off in handcuffs. “If there was any evidence to support that he was abusive towards her, he would have been hauled off to jail so fast it’ll make your head spin,” his lawyer says.

More information will be released as the trial begins.