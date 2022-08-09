Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City Says

During the many heat waves New York has been enduring throughout this summer, we have been hearing similar concerns. If you recall during the initial Covid-19 outbreak during the summer of 2020, the topic of inequality could not have been more prevalent. The conversation honed in on Black New Yorkers — specifically when it came to their living conditions.

According to New York City’s Department of Health, New York’s Black residents are more likely to succumb to illness during heat waves. In fact, they are twice as likely to die from heat stroke as white New Yorkers. They attribute the trend to a phenomenon referred to as “structural racism”.

The people who are most prone to suffering from a heat stroke live in conditions that don’t help with preventing exposure. Two of the most common factors are living in units without adequate air conditioning (or air conditioning at all) along with suffering from existing medical conditions. Commissioner Carolyn Olson, and Child Care Data Analytics Director Madhury Ray write that the social and economic inequities plaguing Black communities in New York leave them most vulnerable.

Their statement came the same day that the city comptroller released a report on areas of New York City that were most vulnerable during the heat waves. Areas like East Flashbush, Corona, and Kingsbridge Heights were some of the areas least served by cooling centers.

A study conducted in 2020 found that neighborhoods across the country with a large Black population could be as high as 13 degrees hotter than the majority of white neighborhoods. The study cited the lack of trees and parks in their neighborhoods as a reason. There are fewer structures that deflect and absorb the heat from the sun. Those neighborhoods also tend to be further away from the water, unlike more affluent neighborhoods.

Department of Health statistics shows that there are 370 deaths connected to heat every summer in New York City. The deaths typically come from the heat worsening other medical problems. Heat waves are defined as three consecutive days above 90 degrees.