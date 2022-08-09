Homeless Child Still Missing After 8 Years

One day, Jamila Larson received a phone call from a D.C. Police commander. Since Larson ran the Homeless Children’s Playtime Project, she assumed the call was related to her job. Around the time of the phone call, a 14-year-old girl has run away from the homeless shelter. This led to questions surrounding the degree of care the shelter has for its runaways. Larson was wrong, though.

The commander asked if she knew that an 8-year-old was missing from her shelter.

The Homeless Children’s Playtime Project is an organization that works to create play areas for homeless children. Relisha Rudd — the aforementioned 8-year-old — was one of those children. Upon being told that she was missing, Larson was asked to send the police all of the information she had on Relisha. Emails confirm that Larson had provided the police with everything they’d asked for.

“She holds such a special place in our hearts,” Larson said. “I think we owe it to her to not give up and to keep her picture and her story out there.”

In 2014, Relisha was living at the D.C. General Shelter with her mother, Shamika Young. The first flag was raised when Relisha had racked up absences from school for 30 consecutive days. However, the school was given a note from her mother saying that she was in the care of “Dr. Tatum”. “Dr. Tatum” refers to Kahlil Tatum. He was a janitor at the D.C. General Shelter during the time that Relisha was living there. The 51 year old had a very concerning track record. Legally, he was a convicted felon with charges and burglary and larceny. Around the shelter, he was known to pay attention to the young girls who lived there.

Relisha was someone he took an interest in.

This led to him making several efforts to befriend Shamika Young . Once those efforts started paying off, Tatum began asking Young to spend time with Relisha on his own. One night, he took her to see Disney on Ice. He then convinced her mother to allow him to take Relisha on overnight trips. On March 19th, 2014, Relisha had been missing from school for a month. This prompted a missing person investigation. A surveillance tape discovered during that investigation put the spotlight directly on Tatum. He was seen with Relisha at 2 different hotels between February 16th and March 1st.

March 1st would be the last time she was seen alive .

Surveillance Footage (FBI)

Police immediately began searching for Tatum in order to question him about Relisha’s whereabouts. Unfortunately, that would never happen. Kahlil Tatum was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on March 31st. On March 20th, the same day that Relisha was reported missing, police found Tatum’s wife was found dead from a gunshot wound. The gun that killed her was a match for the one that Tatum used to kill himself.