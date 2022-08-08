American Airlines Nearly Leaves Two Kids Stranded In New York

Recently, a mother of two was on vacation with her sons. She woke up Saturday morning with the understanding that they would all be headed home. Unfortunately for her, she could not be more wrong. An email from American Airlines would turn everything upside down.

Sarah Ripmaster was in New York with her two sons, ages 7 and 8. They were due to fly out of LaGuardia Airport back to Chicago O’Hare International Airport that morning. When Sarah saw her email, it was initially just a uniform schedule change. Upon looking closer, though, Sarah noticed that there was something missing from the email: her kids.

Sarah’s flight had been rebooked by American Airlines, but her kids did not have their flights changed. Sarah said that she was immediately overwhelmed with fear.

“I woke up in New York City yesterday to a notice that our flight to ORD had been cancelled due to lack of crew. I had a different record locator than my boys, but they were linked together in the system,” Ripmaster said.

Her flight was rebooked for later that day (Saturday, August 6) but the next flight that her kids were able to get would not be until Tuesday, August 7. That meant that American Airlines was expecting Sarah’s grade-school children to remain in New York by themselves for two days. She spent hours speaking with customer service on the phone in an attempt to fix the issue.

“When I did reach someone, the American Airlines woman I spoke to was amazing and helpful — but the process is broken,” she said.

Fortunately, Sarah was able to rebook their flights to Nashville and then they would leave from there for Chicago. Funny enough, that flight wound up being delayed. Sarah was frustrated that she wasn’t offered any compensation by American Airlines — despite the fact that she is an Executive Platinum member. “I’m very frustrated, but mostly wonder what people that don’t have resources do in this situation.”

American Airlines didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.