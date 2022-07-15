Family Of Missing Girl Still Asking For Help After 20 Years

One of the unfortunate realities of True Crime comes down to the coverage. The way that a crime is received by the public can come down to the level of enthusiasm put out by both those who are investigating it and those who are relaying that information to us. The issue that often presents itself is the lack of willingness to treat all crimes the same. We see this in the case of Alexis Patterson.

On May 3rd, 2003, Alexis walked with her stepfather toward her community school in Milwaukee. A crossing guard was there to help her the rest of the way once she made it to the corner. Once the school day was over, Alexis had not returned home. Just a month after Alexis’ disappearance, 14 year old Elizabeth Smart went missing from her bedroom in Salt Lake City.

Elizabeth’s case was almost immediately on the airwaves. Within mere hours, both CNN and Fox News featured segments on her disappearance. Alexis’ case did not receive the same treatment. By comparison, it took close to eight days for her case to get any sort of attention outside of Milwaukee’s airwaves. Some believe that Elizabeth’s case overshadowed Alexis’ and made it hard to gain any headway on finding her.

The FBI offered $250,000 for any information leading to Elizabeth’s whereabouts. She was found alive 9 months later. When the FBI got involved with Alexis Patterson’s case, they offered only $10,000 as a reward. Alexis has never been found.

“She was an amazing little girl. She was my sun, my shining star,” Alexis’ mother Ayanna Patterson said. “She still is my shining star.”

Alexis’ stepfather attested that – the morning she disappeared – he had watched her walk up to the school’s playground before he turned around and went back home. Curiously, her teachers say that she never made it inside the building. Perhaps the school should have been on high alert, though. Just two weeks before Alexis had gone missing, her school sent a letter home to parents making them aware of man who had attempted to abduct one of the students. The family spent months looking for Alexis with no success.

Then, in 2016, Ayanna received a tip from a journalist that Alexis was alive and living in the Midwest. Ayanna even said DNA collected was a match for Alexis. “I am her mother. I am telling you, this is my baby,” Ayanna said. “She has eight of the same identifying marks and she had four other marks I didn’t even say nothing about.”

The Milwaukee Police Department disagrees, however. They claim that they did their own DNA testing and that it was not a match at all. In a statement to NewsNation, the MPD said: “Milwaukee Police are dedicated to continuing to work on the missing person’s case of Alexis Patterson. Throughout the case, detectives have thoroughly investigated each lead and continue to request the public’s assistance.”

Alexis’ stepfather – who came under suspicion after failing a polygraph test – died of an overdose in 2021.