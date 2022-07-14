New York City, NY

New York City Homes See Unprecedented Price Surges

Jeffery Mac

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ygJq_0gg1ix4a00
Upper East Side(New York City Ca)

New York City has — for a very long time — had the reputation of being expensive. So it should come as no shock that rent prices have been steadily going up for years now. For a little while, things were slowing down due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, prices went right back up as soon as the opportunity presented itself.

The average rent in New York City is now $5000. That’s just rent. If you want to own property in NYC, it becomes even worse. Here are the priciest neighborhoods in Manhattan specifically.

Hudson Yards retained its number one spot. Although the area has actually seen a 10 percent drop, the median price for a home is still at $5.13 million. Then there is TriBeCa. The upcoming spot has been crowned the second priciest neighborhood in Manhattan for a reason. Looking for a home there will, on average, cost you millions; specifically $3.47 million. Crazy enough, that is part of a price increase trend that TriBeCa has been seeing (although those homes aren’t being sold with the same success). The third on the list is SoHo. The median price tag for a home here is going to find you spending $3.45 million. That is a 32% increase from the previous price point.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KlLM_0gg1ix4a00
SoHo(Loving New York)

Studies also found that areas outside Manhattan were seeing their prices jump within the past couple of years. A great example used in the study is Brooklyn’s Manhattan Beach. In terms of its median price, Manhattan Beach was ranked 29th with a median price of $1,085,000 (which…is still a lot). However, when you consider the fact that just a year ago the average price for a Manhattan Beach property was $439,000, that makes the area the one with the biggest price surge in New York City.

That price increase didn’t just stick to one borough. Jamaica Estates in Queens was ranked number 44 in terms of priciest neighborhoods. However, Jamaica Estates saw a 121 percent price increase. House prices jumped from $418,000 to $923,000, making the area the neighborhood with the second highest price increase.

To read the full study, go here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# real estate# new york city# nyc# manhattan# rent prices

Comments / 1

Published by

New York writer detailing all of downstate NY. I also delve into True Crime here and there.

Hicksville, NY
455 followers

More from Jeffery Mac

New York City, NY

Florida Woman Charged With Hate Crime After Allegedly Pepper Spraying 4 Asian Women

(Dia Dipasupil | Getty Images) Within the past couple of years, New York City has been seeing a very concerning uptick in attacks on its Asian residents. These attacks can range from general harassment to brutal attacks that leave the victims hospitalized. Another attack has now occurred in NYC that saw four women having their time out ruined.

Read full story
Milwaukee, WI

Family Of Missing Girl Still Asking For Help After 20 Years

Alexis Patterson(Yahoo News) One of the unfortunate realities of True Crime comes down to the coverage. The way that a crime is received by the public can come down to the level of enthusiasm put out by both those who are investigating it and those who are relaying that information to us. The issue that often presents itself is the lack of willingness to treat all crimes the same. We see this in the case of Alexis Patterson.

Read full story
13 comments
Houston, TX

UPDATE: A Suspect Named In The Disappearance of Felicia Marie Johnson

Felicia(Central Texas Crime/Facebook) Recently, we covered the disappearance of Felicia Marie Johnson — a black woman who vanished after interviewing for a job. Now, police are starting to get answers.

Read full story
34 comments
New York City, NY

Should NYC Be Worried About Monkeypox?

Manhattan(Travel and Leisure) On the morning of July 11, 2022, 223 people in New York City tested positive for what is likely monkeypox (orthopoxvirus). This information comes from the New York City Health Department. Just a few days ago, the number of positive cases was 111. From the Health Department’s website:

Read full story
Collier County, FL

Tyler Perry Seeks To Solve Disappearance In New Docuseries

Back in 2004, a family had to endure a familiar tragedy. On January 12th of that year, 27-year-old Terrance Williams moved to Florida. The young father of four traveled there to take care of his mother in need. While she was resting, Terrance decided to attend a party. Unfortunately, he decided to make the drive while having a suspended license.

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Teachers, Parents Furious As Cuts Lead To Layoffs

Public School 29Sarah Blesener for The New York Times. It looks like New York City Schools will be dealing with larger cuts this summer than previously anticipated. The worst part is that the reason for that anticipation was due to an official announcement from The Mayor’s administration. Mayor Eric Adams announced that the budget included $375 million in cuts because there was a decline in enrollment in schools in the DOE. The DOE has said that they were using the federal stimulus money to help soften the blow a little bit. This would result in the schools only losing about $215 million due to the enrollment decline.

Read full story
10 comments
Waynesboro, GA

Parents Not Allowed To Watch Swim Lessons, 4-Year-Old Drowns On His Second Day

Izzy Scott(Yolanda Rouse Photography) “… We will not stop until justice is served…This shouldn’t have happened and we want to make sure it doesn’t happen to anyone else. You have to be held accountable for your actions …”

Read full story
29 comments
Arizona State

Arizona Man Missing After Mysterious Car Incident

An Arizona family has been without answers for a year. On the morning of June 23, 2021, 25-year-old Daniel Robinson was seen leaving for work. Daniel worked as a geologist and worked in Buckeye. That same day, he was last seen driving away from the worksite and heading toward Sun Valley Parkway. On July 19th, Robinson’s car was found. The blue 2017 Jeep Renegade was discovered in a remote part of the desert just a few miles from his worksite.

Read full story
34 comments

Which Twin Do YOU Believe? The Case of Cedric & Frederick Young

While there are certainly exceptions, I think it’s safe to say that we’re all raised with a single concept: family. Your family is an important component of your life that is permanent and impactful. Most importantly, though, they’re supposed to be something that you can rely on. The bond between family members is seen as one of the only forms of unconditional love that exists. But what happens when you can’t trust your family? What happens when the family member that betrays you is your own twin brother? Well, that depends on what side of this case you find yourself.

Read full story
30 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Mother Singlehandedly Brings Home Missing Daughter

After nearly two months, 23 year old TiJae Baker is now home safe and sound. None of this would have been made possible with the heroic efforts of her mother, Toquanna. TiJae Baker went missing on May 1, 2022. She was last seen taking a bus from East New York to Washington, D.C. Baker was an art major who was meeting a potential client for whom she was hoping to design some posters. Her mother, Toquanna Baker, now believes that this was all a ruse to lure her to the capital. She immediately raised the alarm to the police. However, they were not so convinced that anything nefarious had taken place. They suggested to Toquanna that her daughter had used the trip to run away from home.

Read full story
67 comments
New York City, NY

Why This New York Crime Case Is Taught In Psychology Class

Catherine Genovese — nicknamed “Kitty” — was born in Brooklyn, NY. She grew up in an Italian neighborhood in Park Slope with her parents and four younger siblings. In an instance that can be seen as prophetic, Kitty’s mother witnessed a murder and pushed for the family to move to New Canaan, Connecticut. Kitty stayed behind with her grandparents, however, to finish High School and focus on her marriage. Unfortunately, the marriage was annulled at the end of that same year. Kitty would find herself holding down double shifts as a bartender while sharing a Kew Gardens apartment with her girlfriend. It would be her time returning from those double shifts that found her in a life-threatening situation.

Read full story

Explaining Hollywood's Obsession With Ted Bundy

I'm going to begin this post with a controversial statement: Ted Bundy was a serial killer. I would like to reiterate that point just one more time: Ted Bundy was a serial killer. For the majority of his adult life, he spent a considerable amount of his time subduing and murdering women in different areas of the United States. One of his last confirmed murders was of a twelves year old girl.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy