UPDATE: A Suspect Named In The Disappearance of Felicia Marie Johnson

Recently, we covered the disappearance of Felicia Marie Johnson — a black woman who vanished after interviewing for a job. Now, police are starting to get answers.

Twenty-eight-year-old Chukwuebuka Nwobodo was named as the suspect in Felicia’s disappearance. He was — devastatingly — charged with the murder of Felicia Marie Johnson. Johnson disappeared from her hotel in Houston on April 26, 2022 (according to the police investigating the case). She had traveled to Houston from California in the hopes of finding unemployment at a nightclub. Unfortunately, she was turned away during the interview process. She then went to her hotel afterward.

After being reported missing from the InterContinental Houston-Medical Center Hotel, a friend of the Johnson family was able to track Felicia’s phone. It was found in an area about 25 miles away from her hotel. The phone was also covered in blood. After her purse was found the following day, Felicia’s case was transferred to homicide investigators.

Court records contain information regarding surveillance footage from Johnson’s hotel. The footage shows her leaving the hotel at around 3:00 am to get into an Uber. It would later be determined that Nwobodo ordered that Uber for her. He set the Uber to drop her off at an apartment complex where he used to live. Surveillance footage from that location showed Nwobodo arrive at the complex by car just minutes before Johnson’s Uber dropped her off. From there, Nwobodo took her to the place he currently lived at.

It was just 2 miles away.

Using this information, the police issued a probable cause arrest warrant on May 13th. They also issued search warrants from Nwobodo’s car and apartment. Police soon pulled Nwobodo over and allegedly found blood in his trunk and on the backseat. There was also a handgun, latex gloves, a shovel, and a bloody kitchen knife found in the car as well (again, from the court documents). Nwobodo was taken into custody at this point…but was released that same day for reasons still unknown.

He is now on the run.

When investigators searched his home, they found blood stains throughout the residence. They were considered a likely match for Johnson’s DNA. Nwobodo’s phone was also searched after being taken away during his previous arrest. Searches on his phone included: “how to dispose of a body and destroy evidence”, “can bleach destroy DNA”, “what does vinegar do to blood?”, “how to delete your search history completely”, and whether or not the police were able to access dead people’s text messages. His phone also contained photos of a dismembered woman.

Nwobodo was also seen on security footage from two different stores buying towels, trash bags, a flashlight, and a saw. Throughout the videos, he is seen with a bandage on his hand due to a laceration. He claims that he hurt himself by cutting open boxes.

Felicia Marie Johnson has still not been found.