Should NYC Be Worried About Monkeypox?

On the morning of July 11, 2022, 223 people in New York City tested positive for what is likely monkeypox (orthopoxvirus). This information comes from the New York City Health Department. Just a few days ago, the number of positive cases was 111. From the Health Department’s website:

“There are likely more cases that have not been diagnosed…Most of these people have not been hospitalized and have recovered on their own.”

The Health Department noted that the current outbreak is — for now — focused on a particular subsection of New York City. According to the department, the cases have been spreading among gay and bisexual men who have sex with other men. However, they stress the importance of knowing that anyone can spread monkeypox.

The state’s health commissioner, Dr. Mary Bassett, hosted a virtual town hall with the city’s health commissioner, Ashwin Vasan. The two of them wanted to make the public aware of the systems to look out for.

NY City Department of Health (Alamy Stock Photo)

The monkeypox symptoms begin with a series of rash or sores. They will look like pimples and they can appear on any part of the body (hands, feet, mouth, face, and even your genitals). The symptoms will begin to make an appearance 1–2 weeks after being exposed; however, in some cases, it can take up to 21 days. Those who have had the sickness reported flu-like symptoms which include body aches, chills, fatigue, and headaches.

“If you have a new or unexpected rash or other symptoms of monkeypox, contact a health care provider,” the Health Department says. “A person is contagious until all sores have healed, and a new layer of skin has formed, which can take two to four weeks.”

With a rapid increase in cases, there has been a high demand for a vaccine. Unfortunately, the supply is far behind. New York City officials have requested more shots from the federal government and will be opening up slots for vaccines on July 12.

Health officials are currently working with the LGBTQ community to share resources on how to stay safe from the outbreak.