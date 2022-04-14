Local Company Offers Free Music Lessons to Promote Positive Effects of Music on the Human Brain

Beau Monde Guitars, a company based in Northvale, New Jersey, is offering music lessons to two lucky kindergarten students in the area. As a result, many parents have shown interest in letting their children start taking lessons to play an instrument.

Music Lessons Jakayla Toney from Unsplash

“Schools that offer music lessons have a 90.2% graduation rate compared to 72.9% of schools without it. Have you ever wondered why that is,” says Lou Bottone, co-owner of Beau Monde Guitars. He further added, “Music has been proven to decrease anxiety, blood pressure, and pain, as well as increase sleep quality, mood, mental alertness, and memory, according to studies .”

The other owner, Harry Jacovou joined in by saying, “This pandemic has made the minds of our kids too focused on the wrong things! What we need is for them to focus on worthwhile pursuits that can benefit them as they grow more mature.”

Experts are attempting to comprehend how our brains are able to hear and play music. Vibrations from a sound system move through the air and end up inside the ear canal. These vibrations tickle the eardrum, which converts them into an electrical signal that passes down the auditory nerve to the brain stem, where it is reassembled into music.

And it is true! The Johns Hopkins School of Medicine backs these statements with a study that they did where they had dozens of rappers and jazz performers improvise music while inside an fMRI. The results were astounding! The musicians who were part of this study showed improved memory, increased creativity, and were more alert and vibrant than before.

“We owe it to our local New Jersey kids to introduce them to the benefits of learning and playing musical instruments. Who knows? Maybe we’ll be able to teach a future rockstar!”