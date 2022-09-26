Prop 469 vital to easing worsening Pinal traffic, local leaders say

A map of proposed transit improvements. (Pinal Regional Transportation Authority)

By Jeff Kronenfeld / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

(Pinal County, AZ) From miles-long backups on SR-347 to the lack of public transportation options, getting around largely rural Pinal County can be difficult at times if not almost impossible – even if your vehicle has a siren and flashing lights.

“The county is growing much faster than we've been able to keep up with, and we see that effect in accidents on our roadways [and] in our response times for crimes,” said Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb at an event organized by Pinal Partnership.

With the county’s population expected to grow from roughly 450,000 today to approximately 800,000 by 2043, traffic will likely get much worse. Proposition 469 will fund improvements to help alleviate these issues, but if you experience déjà vu while filling out your ballot this year, you won’t be alone.

The Pinal Regional Transportation Authority (PRTA) proposed a multimodal regional transportation plan and a 20-year, half-cent excise tax in June 2017. Voters approved both measures that November.

Unfortunately for frustrated motorists, emergency responders, and local politicians, the Goldwater Institute filed a lawsuit challenging the tax in December 2017.

In March of this year, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled the tax violated Arizona law since it taxed transactions below $10,000 at a different rate than those above it, something cities and towns can do, but counties can’t.

In the coming election, Proposition 469 will again offer Pinal County the chance to vote on the 20-year, half-cent tax, which is projected to raise a whopping $1.096 billion. However, this time the tax rate will not be split into two-tiers, hopefully avoiding the legal issue that killed the previous effort.

“All legal challenges can’t be absolutely prevented, but by following the terms of the statute that allows the voters to reconsider the Prop 469 tax and by following the will of the voters concerning the 2017 voter approved transportation plan, we believe puts us on sound legal footing,” Andrea Robles, the executive director for Central Arizona Government, wrote by email.

If the proposition is approved, it will fund expanding Pinal County’s roadways, public transit, and dial-a-ride services, just like the previous tax.

“It's not any different than what it was before and it is to pay for local roads, not I-10, not I-8, not anything to do with Union Pacific Railroad,” said Craig McFarland, the mayor of Casa Grande, at the same event organized by Pinal Partnership.

The lion’s share, 92%, of the funds will go to roadway projects. Public transportation elements, including dial-a-ride services and the construction of park and ride locations, will receive $34 million, or 3.1% of the money raised. The remaining $11 million will cover administrative costs.

The transportation plan includes 13 named projects, including some roadway sections over 20 miles in length, and local road projects in four communities. It will unfold in four five-year phases.

