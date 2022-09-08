Scandal-hit AZ-based electric truck maker seeks more capital amid stock price drop

Jeff Kronenfeld

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BLSOR_0hn25Siq00
A Nikola truck drives by the U.S. Capitol.(Nikola Corporation)

By Jeff Kronenfeld / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

(Pinal County, AZ) Like a truck rolling downhill, Phoenix-based electric and fuel cell vehicle manufacturer Nikola saw its stock price drop by 3.98% Tuesday -- down 48.74% since the beginning of the year.

This drop comes amid a CEO shakeup and the company seeking to sell stock to raise up to $400 million as manufacturing and resource costs increase.

All this could signal more troubles for the company whose founder and former CEO Trevor Milton resigned in September 2021 following his indictment on securities and wire fraud charges earlier that year. It could also throw a wrench in Pinal County’s efforts to position itself as the center for alternative vehicle manufacturing.

Michael Lohscheller, the current president of Nikola Motors, will take over as the company’s president and CEO in January 2023, taking the reins from current chief Mark Russel, who stepped in after Milton’s departure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nkcDN_0hn25Siq00
Michael Lohscheller, current president of Nikola Motors.(Nikola Corporation)

Lohscheller has two decades of experience in the automotive industry and was formerly the CEO of German automaker Opel.

He will have a lot of brand building to do when he steps into the role.

A 2020 report by Hindenburg Research accused Nikola of making false claims about producing hydrogen for $3/kg, roughly 81% cheaper than other producers. The report also claimed that Nikola faked a video of a Nikola One truck operating under its own power, when it was actually rolling down an incline.

A Nikola press release disputed this, maintaining that the company never claimed the vehicle was operating under its own propulsion, that the video was produced by a third party, and that investors were aware of the Nikola One’s technical capabilities. Nikola also claimed the report was released to financially benefit Hindenburg Research and other entities that had been short selling Nikola.

In December, Nikola agreed to pay a $125 million penalty to settle charges that it defrauded investors, though it did not admit or deny the Securities and Exchange Commission’s findings.

The chairman of Nikola’s board Steve Girsky said in a press release that he credited Russel and Lohscheller for getting the company back on the road to success.

“Under Mark’s leadership, we have started series production on our BEVs, advanced FCEV [fuel cell electric vehicles] pilot testing with select customers, expanded our strategic partner network, continued to build out our world-class Coolidge, Arizona manufacturing facility and progressed our hydrogen infrastructure capabilities,” Girksy said in a press release. “In his six months since joining our company, Michael has continued to bring an increased sense of urgency, high level of accountability, improved lines of communication and accelerated decision-making to Nikola Motor.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v6q7L_0hn25Siq00
A Nikola truck getting refueld.(Nikola Corporation)

Falling short of projections by two vehicles, Nikola produced 50 of its Tre BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) trucks at its Coolidge factory and delivered 48 of these to dealerships during the same period from April 1, 2022, and June 30, 2022.

The company reported $18.1 million in revenue, though it still lost money overall. It hopes to increase production to between 300 to 500 vehicles total for 2022.

Despite its troubled past, the company continues to make bold moves. On August 29, Nikola commenced the purchase of battery manufacturer Romeo Power.

Another helpful development for Nikola was the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act on August 19, which included a $40,000 first-time tax credit for large zero-emission commercial vehicles.

The company employed 250 people at the Coolidge factory in April, with plans to bring on another 50 to 100 employees by years end, according to an email from the company quoting a Phoenix Business Journal article.

At the Coolidge factory, Nikola intends to increase production to five units per shift.

The company is also continuing with its Phase 2 expansion of the facility, which it states will increase production capacity to 20,000 trucks per year and is expected to be completed next year.

Governor Ducey did not respond to requests for comments, but he remains bullish on the company’s future, according to a press release from April.

“Nikola has become a driving force in Arizona’s rapidly expanding electric vehicle industry,” Ducey said. “Watching this innovative company grow and put down roots in Arizona has been truly incredible, and I know it’s only getting started. With the beginning of production at this manufacturing facility, Nikola is clearly in the driver’s seat of the future of transportation and commerce.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Electric vehicle# hydrogen vehicle# Tesla# Nikola# fraud

Comments / 2

Published by

Jeff is an award-winning freelance journalist covering news, business, science and the arts. His work has been published in Discover Magazine, Vice, the Phoenix New Times and other outlets.

Tempe, AZ
271 followers

More from Jeff Kronenfeld

Pinal County, AZ

Pinal heat relief still hobbled by COVID

Water bottles and other drinks for distribution by the Pinal County Heat Relief Network.(Braden Biggs) (Pinal County, AZ) As a scorching heatwave baked much of Arizona over the last week, Pinal County offered sweaty residents some respite through heat refuges and hydration stations – even as many groups are still not able to offer the level of assistance they did prior to the pandemic. .

Read full story
Coolidge, AZ

Court rejects recount for primary where 3 candidates are within 2 votes of each other

A Pinal County Board of Supervisors meeting about problems with the recent primary election.(Pinal County) (Pinal County, AZ) The Pinal County Superior Court ruled against a recount for last month’s Coolidge City Council primary election even though three candidates are within three votes of one another.

Read full story
3 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Water park in Pinal County moves ahead as farmers faces steep water cuts

A rendering of the PHX Surf water park in the city of Maricopa.(PHX Surf/AO) (Maricopa, AZ) As Pinal County farmers struggle to cope with the recently extended cut-off of Colorado River water, others in the region have responded to the historic drought more leisurely.

Read full story
55 comments
Pinal County, AZ

What to do about Sonoran Desert toads emerging from hibernation

A Sonoran Desert toad.(Arizona Game and Fish Department Photographer George Andrejko) (Pinal County, AZ) Have you noticed any giant amphibians hopping around your yard or street lately?

Read full story
13 comments
Superior, AZ

11th annual prickly pear festival saved from poor harvest

Sonoran Scavengers sell their wares at the Prickly Pear Festival.(Jeff Kronenfeld) (Superior, AZ) Despite monsoon thunderheads threatening from atop the steep rock walls to the east, below in Superior, the 11th annual Prickly Pear Festival stayed dry and saw a strong turnout, with visitors taking advantage of the day’s unseasonably cool temperature of 82 degrees.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

West Nile Virus detected in mosquitoes in Pinal County

An enlarged view of a female Culex quinquefasciatus mesquito that had landed on the skin of a human.(CDC/James Gathany) (Pinal County, AZ) When Pinal County Public Health Services District detected mosquitoes infected with West Nile Virus (WNV) last week, Environmental Health District Manager Chris Reimus was not surprised.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Burrowing owl habitats at risk in Pinal County

A tent containing a pair of relocated burrowing owls and an artificial burrow setup by Wild at Heart.(Arizona Wildlife Resource ) (Pinal County, AZ) Last month, Valerie Motyka’s organization, Arizona Wildlife Resource (AWR), received a call that burrowing owls near a construction site in San Tan were in trouble. From AWR’s headquarters in Eloy, she reached out to the landowner.

Read full story
1 comments
Oracle, AZ

Life on Mars: Arizona startup simulates off-world habitats

A screenshot from SIMOC.(Over the Sun) (Oracle, AZ) The Arizona-based company Over the Sun, LLC, has developed software for simulating off-world habitats, which it continues to improve and find new uses for on Earth.

Read full story
Florence, AZ

Monastery in Florence, Arizona raises funds to honor Arizona religious leader

One of the many buildings at St. Anthony's Greek Orthodox Monastery.(Jeff Kronenfeld) (Florence, AZ) The late Arizona religious leader who founded St. Anthony’s Greek Orthodox Monastery in Florence, Arizona, the largest monastery of its kind in the U.S., will be the subject of five books.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Pinal County names new recorder following election problems

Dana Lewis is sworn into office by Clerk of the Board Natasha Kennedy.(Pinal County Communications and Marketing) (Florence, AZ) Air Force vet Dana Lewis was unanimously appointed by the Pinal County Board of Directors as the county’s new recorder today, a day after her former boss stepped down before being named Election Director.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Could water wars in other parts of Arizona spill over into Pinal County?

Fissures in the Parker Ranch Road area of the Willcox Basin attributed to by groundwater depletion by Arizona Water Defenders.(Mark Levy/Sierra Vista Herald) (Pinal County, AZ) A group of Arizona citizens concerned about wells drying up inched closer to making history last week.

Read full story
2 comments
Oracle, AZ

Rock of Oracle: Sue and Jerry's Trading Post helps lead community revival

Sue Parra, co-owner of Sue and Jerry’s Trading Post.(Jeff Kronenfeld) (Oracle, AZ) Sue Parra, a miner’s daughter, has called Oracle home since 1970. She has seen the small community’s fortunes rise and fall with the flow of copper and other minerals from the San Manuel Mine, once North America’s largest underground mining operation.

Read full story
1 comments
Casa Grande, AZ

As D&D has national resurgence, Casa Grande players prepare to go live

An image of Dungeons and Dragons characters battling a dragon.(Wizards of the Coast) (Casa Grande, AZ) The druid, rogue elf, bulky barbarian, even bulkier eight-foot-tall cleric, and other adventurers have been battling undead monsters for nearly a half-hour. Then, finally, the druid Alesa’s eyes glow red, and the remaining vampire spawn flee, only to be incinerated as a wall of flames explodes from the earth.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

War in Ukraine sends refugees and economic disruptions to Pinal County

High Commissioner Filippo Grandi visits the destroyed home of Liudmyla, 65, in Makariv in the Bucha district of Kyiv Oblast(Andrew McConnell/UNHCR) (Pinal County, AZ) No place is immune to the fallout from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including Pinal County.

Read full story
2 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Arizona's effort to save thick-billed parrots in Mexico preserves biodiversity in Pinal County skies

Thick-billed parrots on a branch.(OVIS) (Pinal County, AZ) Arizona was once home to one of two parrot species occurring naturally in the contiguous U.S. Though the last known Carolina parakeet died in 1918, thick-billed parrots live on in Mexico, some tantalizingly close to the Arizona border.

Read full story
4 comments
Arizona State

Self-exclusion programs help Arizonans quit gambling

Division of Problem Gambling Director Elise Mikkelsen.(Division of Problem Gambling) (Pinal County, AZ) Two to three percent of Americans admit to struggling with problem gambling, according to Arizona Division of Problem Gambling (DPG) Director Elise Mikkelsen. She noted Arizona’s numbers fall in line with national figures, though no specific information on Pinal County’s rate was available.

Read full story
Oracle, AZ

Metaphysical and wellness store opens in Oracle, joining a growing commercial center

Suzanne Torres, stands in her store, the Ravens’ Rooste,(Jeff Kronenfeld) (Oracle, AZ) The Ravens’ Rooste, a metaphysical and wellness store, held its grand opening in Oracle on Wednesday, June 13. The event coincided with the Oracle Farmers Market at Sue and Jerry’s Trading Post, also located at the Ranch Store Center.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Startup uses solar panels over canals to save water and power with the Gila River Indian Community and Biosphere 2

A rendering by Tectonicus with the Solar River Project.(Tectonicus with the Solar River Project) (Pinal County, AZ) As Pinal County faces cutbacks to its water supply, up north drought threatens to turn Lake Mead into a dead pool — meaning water levels are too low for Hoover Dam to generate power.

Read full story
4 comments
Casa Grande, AZ

Lucid Motors expands footprint in Casa Grande with lease of 1,366 acres

A Lucid Motors vehicle.(Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images Entertainment) (Casa Grande, AZ) On Tuesday, July 5, the Casa Grande City Council unanimously voted in favor of a development agreement between the city, Lucid Motors, and Pinal County.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy