Court rejects recount for primary where 3 candidates are within 2 votes of each other

By Jeff Kronenfeld / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ



(Pinal County, AZ) The Pinal County Superior Court ruled against a recount for last month’s Coolidge City Council primary election even though three candidates are within three votes of one another.

Coolidge City Attorney Denis Fitzgibbons, who petitioned the court for a recount, said the city does not intend to appeal the decision.

“I think the court, based on its reading of the statute, determined that that recount was not appropriate, despite what the city of Coolidge said in its resolution,” Fitzgibbons said.

Three City Councilmember positions were up for grabs in the election. Two candidates received enough votes to secure their spots outright: Tom Bagnall brought in the most votes at 1,133, followed by Tatiana Murrieta’s 989 votes.

However, the following three candidates' vote totals were separated by extremely narrow margins: Shane Leonard received 704 votes; Adriana Saavedra brought in 706 votes; and Tina Kaufman garnered 707 votes.

Arizona law calls for a recount when the gap between two candidates is less than or equal to one-tenth of one percent of the number of votes cast for both. The two-vote difference between Leonard and Saavedra hovered very near this threshold.

“It was basically 1.4 votes difference that would lead to a recount,” Fitzgibbons said. “It wasn't completely clear in the statute whether you rolled up or rolled down, and there was in the city a statute that specifically dealt with how to determine a majority. In that statute, it rolls up, so to the next whole number, so I think the city decided, with everything that had gone on with the election, the fairest way to proceed would be to petition the court for a recount.”

Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer couldn't recall any county election with such narrowly divided results during his time in office.

“There was a question of whether you round up or you round down,” said Volkmer. “Ultimately, we said, ‘Hey, we didn't believe it qualified,’ but said, ‘Judge, ultimately, it's up to you whether this is an automatic recount,’ and the court agreed and said, ‘No, this did not meet the mandatory number. Therefore, there will not be an automatic recount.’”

Volkmer said that Coolidge was not one of the seven municipalities originally impacted by the election difficulties and did not have to use the dual ballots that proved so problematic at some polling stations. He also stated that the Pinal County Board of Supervisors supported conducting recounts but discovered they did not necessarily have that legal authority to do so.

“My board frankly wanted to do a recount for any jurisdiction that requested it,” Volkmer said “We can't just do a recount. It has to be statutorily authorized for us to do it, or the court has to mandate that we do it, and in this case, the court chose not to.”

Saavedra did not respond to requests for comment. She will face off against Kaufman in a runoff election this November.

Leonard accepted his loss, does not plan to appeal the decision, and hopes no one else does. However, he found Volkmer’s statements to be at odds with the argument Pinal County presented in court.

“The county spokespersons for the elections department, and the Board of Supervisors themselves, including the chair and the vice chair, have told all of us about acknowledging the mistakes that have been made and respecting the process to the extent to make sure that they were doing everything they could to correct those errors,” Leonard said. “We heard none of that in this Court argument. It was the exact opposite of that. I was rather flummoxed by the whole thing to be very blunt.”