Water park in Pinal County moves ahead as farmers faces steep water cuts

Jeff Kronenfeld

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wmWva_0heWfPFQ00
A rendering of the PHX Surf water park in the city of Maricopa.(PHX Surf/AO)

Jeff Kronenfeld / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

(Maricopa, AZ) As Pinal County farmers struggle to cope with the recently extended cut-off of Colorado River water, others in the region have responded to the historic drought more leisurely.

In the city of Maricopa, PHX Surf is constructing a water park featuring a lazy river, water slides, and a pair of surf lagoons covering 274,000-square feet.

The site will also include an entertainment venue, spa, hotel, retail space, bike pump track, and three restaurants. According to a PHX Surf entitlement package from May, the project will become a "stay and play" destination attracting visitors from throughout the state, country, and even farther.

The property is in the Maricopa Growth Area, with existing public infrastructure, including water and sewers.

PHX Surf did not respond to requests for comment about the park’s water usage and sourcing.

Sarah Porter, the director of the Kyl Center for Water Policy, stated that the company Global Water Resources (GWR) would likely provide groundwater to PHX Surf, as it does to the rest of the city.

GWR pumps water from the Maricopa Stanfield sub-basin aquifer, avoiding direct impacts by cuts to Colorado River water.

“Global is using a lot less groundwater than the Department of Water Resources authorizes them to use,” Porter said.

This water supply has allowed Maricopa to blossom since the city was incorporated in 2003.

The U.S. Census Bureau estimates the desert community’s population increased from 1,040 in 2000 to 62,720 in July 2021. Much of that growth has come from converting agricultural lands to residential areas, the latter of which Porter noted use significantly less water per acre.

However, just because a water supply is legally secure does not mean it could never dry up. In fact, the Pinal Active Management Area (AMA) plans to deplete its aquifers over the coming decades.

“The Department of Water Resources did a groundwater model for the Pinal AMA a couple of years ago and concluded that if all of the projected demand for the next 100 years occurs, the county will come up significantly short,” Porter said. “Probably all of the projected demands, as noted in 2019 or 2020, won't occur. Probably a lot of ag will go away. Water use will continue to get more efficient as it has been, but right now, of all of the active management areas, we have no good news for Pinal County.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17i94w_0heWfPFQ00
A rendering of the PHX Surf water park in the city of Maricopa.(PHX Surf/AO)

While the PHX Surf water park may be a day at the beach for Maricopa residents, the project is a wipeout for fifth-generation Arizona farmer Jace Miller.

"It's a little uncouth and the timing is off, to say the least," Miller said. "I have an issue with not just the construction of the water park, but the unregulated growth we're having. It's not sustainable. It's not intelligent. It's not smart."

Miller and his family run Triple M Farms, which primarily has acreage in Pinal County, including leased land in Eloy. They also provide farm services and custom harvesting for the Gila River Indian Community and other area farmers. In addition, they still have a little land in Maricopa County, where Miller's great-great-grandfather began farming in Arizona in 1919.

Triple M grows alfalfa, Bermuda grass, sedan grass, oats, cotton, and a little wheat and barley. Most of their crop goes to diaries and equestrians, with some shipped nationally and occasionally internationally.

Miller worries that growing urban areas will eventually siphon away so much water that his son won’t have the opportunity to continue the family tradition of farming.

"We're in an area that can only sustain so many people and so much water usage, but we've had this false sense of comfort that, 'Oh, no worries, every time we need more water, whether we're building or we're running low, we just take it from these farmers,’” Miller said. “If we continue with that premise, if every farmer in the world is going, ‘Screw this, I make more money selling my ground in development,’ well, then one day we're all going to starve.”

Porter acknowledged the bad optics of building a water park while nearby farms face cuts to their water supply but noted that farmers were tapping groundwater as well. She also pointed out that the agricultural industry has aggressively lobbied against a priority system for groundwater users in the past.

In addition, Porter noted that cities have more ability to conserve water during dry times. However, she did not endorse or support any particular water use, instead focusing on the need for the entire region to move toward more sustainable practices.

“This transition that we're in, in some ways, could be said to provide preferences to urban uses of water," Porter said. “I think that's very difficult for farmers to swallow, but again, I try to stay agnostic on water uses. I am not agnostic about supplies of water or sustainable management, but I don't know that it's clear that an alfalfa field is more important than a water park.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06x7t4_0heWfPFQ00
An image showing areas of Pinal County impacted by land subsidence.(Kyl Center for Water Policy - Morrison Institute for Public Policy at ASU)

When too much groundwater is pumped too quickly, parts of aquifers can collapse, reducing their ability to hold water in a phenomenon called land subsidence. The Arizona Department of Water Resources found that large portions of Pinal County, including parts of the city of Maricopa, are experiencing subsidence.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# PHX Surf# Maricopa# surfing# water park# Colorado River

Comments / 50

Published by

Jeff is an award-winning freelance journalist covering news, business, science and the arts. His work has been published in Discover Magazine, Vice, the Phoenix New Times and other outlets.

Tempe, AZ
255 followers

More from Jeff Kronenfeld

Coolidge, AZ

Court rejects recount for primary where 3 candidates are within 2 votes of each other

A Pinal County Board of Supervisors meeting about problems with the recent primary election.(Pinal County) (Pinal County, AZ) The Pinal County Superior Court ruled against a recount for last month’s Coolidge City Council primary election even though three candidates are within three votes of one another.

Read full story
2 comments
Pinal County, AZ

What to do about Sonoran Desert toads emerging from hibernation

A Sonoran Desert toad.(Arizona Game and Fish Department Photographer George Andrejko) (Pinal County, AZ) Have you noticed any giant amphibians hopping around your yard or street lately?

Read full story
13 comments
Superior, AZ

11th annual prickly pear festival saved from poor harvest

Sonoran Scavengers sell their wares at the Prickly Pear Festival.(Jeff Kronenfeld) (Superior, AZ) Despite monsoon thunderheads threatening from atop the steep rock walls to the east, below in Superior, the 11th annual Prickly Pear Festival stayed dry and saw a strong turnout, with visitors taking advantage of the day’s unseasonably cool temperature of 82 degrees.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

West Nile Virus detected in mosquitoes in Pinal County

An enlarged view of a female Culex quinquefasciatus mesquito that had landed on the skin of a human.(CDC/James Gathany) (Pinal County, AZ) When Pinal County Public Health Services District detected mosquitoes infected with West Nile Virus (WNV) last week, Environmental Health District Manager Chris Reimus was not surprised.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Burrowing owl habitats at risk in Pinal County

A tent containing a pair of relocated burrowing owls and an artificial burrow setup by Wild at Heart.(Arizona Wildlife Resource ) (Pinal County, AZ) Last month, Valerie Motyka’s organization, Arizona Wildlife Resource (AWR), received a call that burrowing owls near a construction site in San Tan were in trouble. From AWR’s headquarters in Eloy, she reached out to the landowner.

Read full story
1 comments
Oracle, AZ

Life on Mars: Arizona startup simulates off-world habitats

A screenshot from SIMOC.(Over the Sun) (Oracle, AZ) The Arizona-based company Over the Sun, LLC, has developed software for simulating off-world habitats, which it continues to improve and find new uses for on Earth.

Read full story
Florence, AZ

Monastery in Florence, Arizona raises funds to honor Arizona religious leader

One of the many buildings at St. Anthony's Greek Orthodox Monastery.(Jeff Kronenfeld) (Florence, AZ) The late Arizona religious leader who founded St. Anthony’s Greek Orthodox Monastery in Florence, Arizona, the largest monastery of its kind in the U.S., will be the subject of five books.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Pinal County names new recorder following election problems

Dana Lewis is sworn into office by Clerk of the Board Natasha Kennedy.(Pinal County Communications and Marketing) (Florence, AZ) Air Force vet Dana Lewis was unanimously appointed by the Pinal County Board of Directors as the county’s new recorder today, a day after her former boss stepped down before being named Election Director.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Could water wars in other parts of Arizona spill over into Pinal County?

Fissures in the Parker Ranch Road area of the Willcox Basin attributed to by groundwater depletion by Arizona Water Defenders.(Mark Levy/Sierra Vista Herald) (Pinal County, AZ) A group of Arizona citizens concerned about wells drying up inched closer to making history last week.

Read full story
2 comments
Oracle, AZ

Rock of Oracle: Sue and Jerry's Trading Post helps lead community revival

Sue Parra, co-owner of Sue and Jerry’s Trading Post.(Jeff Kronenfeld) (Oracle, AZ) Sue Parra, a miner’s daughter, has called Oracle home since 1970. She has seen the small community’s fortunes rise and fall with the flow of copper and other minerals from the San Manuel Mine, once North America’s largest underground mining operation.

Read full story
1 comments
Casa Grande, AZ

As D&D has national resurgence, Casa Grande players prepare to go live

An image of Dungeons and Dragons characters battling a dragon.(Wizards of the Coast) (Casa Grande, AZ) The druid, rogue elf, bulky barbarian, even bulkier eight-foot-tall cleric, and other adventurers have been battling undead monsters for nearly a half-hour. Then, finally, the druid Alesa’s eyes glow red, and the remaining vampire spawn flee, only to be incinerated as a wall of flames explodes from the earth.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

War in Ukraine sends refugees and economic disruptions to Pinal County

High Commissioner Filippo Grandi visits the destroyed home of Liudmyla, 65, in Makariv in the Bucha district of Kyiv Oblast(Andrew McConnell/UNHCR) (Pinal County, AZ) No place is immune to the fallout from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including Pinal County.

Read full story
2 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Arizona's effort to save thick-billed parrots in Mexico preserves biodiversity in Pinal County skies

Thick-billed parrots on a branch.(OVIS) (Pinal County, AZ) Arizona was once home to one of two parrot species occurring naturally in the contiguous U.S. Though the last known Carolina parakeet died in 1918, thick-billed parrots live on in Mexico, some tantalizingly close to the Arizona border.

Read full story
4 comments
Arizona State

Self-exclusion programs help Arizonans quit gambling

Division of Problem Gambling Director Elise Mikkelsen.(Division of Problem Gambling) (Pinal County, AZ) Two to three percent of Americans admit to struggling with problem gambling, according to Arizona Division of Problem Gambling (DPG) Director Elise Mikkelsen. She noted Arizona’s numbers fall in line with national figures, though no specific information on Pinal County’s rate was available.

Read full story
Oracle, AZ

Metaphysical and wellness store opens in Oracle, joining a growing commercial center

Suzanne Torres, stands in her store, the Ravens’ Rooste,(Jeff Kronenfeld) (Oracle, AZ) The Ravens’ Rooste, a metaphysical and wellness store, held its grand opening in Oracle on Wednesday, June 13. The event coincided with the Oracle Farmers Market at Sue and Jerry’s Trading Post, also located at the Ranch Store Center.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Startup uses solar panels over canals to save water and power with the Gila River Indian Community and Biosphere 2

A rendering by Tectonicus with the Solar River Project.(Tectonicus with the Solar River Project) (Pinal County, AZ) As Pinal County faces cutbacks to its water supply, up north drought threatens to turn Lake Mead into a dead pool — meaning water levels are too low for Hoover Dam to generate power.

Read full story
4 comments
Casa Grande, AZ

Lucid Motors expands footprint in Casa Grande with lease of 1,366 acres

A Lucid Motors vehicle.(Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images Entertainment) (Casa Grande, AZ) On Tuesday, July 5, the Casa Grande City Council unanimously voted in favor of a development agreement between the city, Lucid Motors, and Pinal County.

Read full story
6 comments
Arizona State

Arizona Game and Fish Department seeks homes for 200 Sonoran Desert tortoises

Desert Tortoise Adoption Program Coordinator Tegan Wolf feeds the Sonoran Desert tortoise named Thanos.(Jeff Kronenfeld) (Pinal County, AZ) The Sonoran Desert tortoise named Thanos happily chomps lettuce from the hand of Tegan Wolf, the desert tortoise adoption program coordinator for the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

Read full story
6 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Solar energy startup helps power Biosphere 2 and St. Anthony's Greek Orthodox Monastery; are Arizona highways next?

David Vili, SolarSpace founder and CEO, at the Biosphere 2 near a SolarSpace M8 Dual-Axis Tracker.(SolarSpace) (Pinal County, AZ) Have you ever used a magnifying glass to start a campfire? If so, you’ve seen what concentrated solar power can do on a small scale.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy