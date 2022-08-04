Could water wars in other parts of Arizona spill over into Pinal County?

Fissures in the Parker Ranch Road area of the Willcox Basin attributed to by groundwater depletion by Arizona Water Defenders. (Mark Levy/Sierra Vista Herald)

Jeff Kronenfeld / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

(Pinal County, AZ) A group of Arizona citizens concerned about wells drying up inched closer to making history last week.

Grassroots group Arizona Water Defenders (AWD) hopes to create the state’s first-ever, citizen-initiated water management districts to regulate area aquifers.

In May, the Cochise County Elections Department validated that the AWD collected enough signatures to get the Willcox initiative, Prop 420, on the ballot, and on July 28, the department also validated the Douglas initiative, Prop. 422.

When the County Board of Supervisors meets on August 30, and schedules the elections, a freeze on expanding large-scale agricultural operations in the area will immediately go into effect.

Whether this pause becomes permanent or not will then be decided by voters this November.

“Arizona Water Defenders was founded by local community residents who are really concerned that a lot of our wells are running dry," said Bekah Wilce, AWD treasurer and spokesperson. “We formed ourselves as a PAC last year in order to put two ballot initiatives on this year's general election ballot.”

The ballot initiatives call for establishing Active Management Areas (AMAs) in the Willcox and Douglas basins.

The ballot initiatives were possible because the 1980 Groundwater Management Act included a provision for voters in groundwater basins to create new AMAs, which folks in the Willcox and Douglas basins are attempting to do for the first time.

Arizona Water Defenders turn in signatures for the ballot iniative to establish an AMA in the Douglas basin last month. (Mark Levy/Sierra Vista Herald)

Trading canals for wells

Further northwest, the water crisis is becoming increasingly dire for Pinal County’s more than 900 farmers. They endured first-time cuts to their water supply from the Colorado River earlier this year amid drought conditions and plunging reservoir levels. Now officials are calling for more extreme cuts, making groundwater more important than ever.

The Arizona Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) reports working with some Pinal County farmers to find resources to develop wells and other infrastructure through state funding and federal cost share programs.

Seven states in the Colorado River Basin, including Arizona, are expected to come up with water-use reduction plans by mid-August, or else the federal government will step in.

The Copper State and especially Pinal County farmers could bear the brunt of these cuts, according to Kathy Ferris, a former director of the Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR).

Unfortunately, switching water sources isn’t as easy as turning a faucet.

“Pinal County agriculture is really trying to convert back to groundwater, and it's very difficult,” Ferris said. “Some of those districts were established only to take CAP (Central Arizona Project) water, and they don't have the infrastructure necessary in place, or the wells.”

However, Ferris stresses groundwater isn’t a permanent solution to the region’s woes since aquifers are finite, and many are shrinking at alarming rates.

Fissures in the Parker Ranch Road area of the Willcox Basin attributed to by groundwater depletion by Arizona Water Defenders. (Mark Levy/Sierra Vista Herald)

Tapping out aquifers

The Willcox and Douglas basins learned this lesson the hard way. Both areas have always relied on groundwater, and their experience could be instructive for future conflicts over aquifers between Pinal County farmers and residents.

Minnesota-based agribusiness Riverview LLP moved into the Willcox Basin in 2014. Now, the company has 578 wells in Cochise County registered with the ADWR. More than 100 of these are 1,000 feet deep or deeper. One is 2,710 feet deep, just 12 feet shy of the height of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

All this water mining – a term for extracting groundwater faster than it can naturally recharge –has come at a cost to locals, according to Bekah Wilce, the Arizona Water Defenders spokesperson.

The 1980 Groundwater Management Act created an initial set of five Active Management Areas across the state, including in Pinal County. The ADWR administers these areas with advice and input from governor-appointed members of groundwater users advisory councils.

Each AMA has slightly different goals based on regional needs. In Pinal County, the department’s goal for the AMA is to preserve agriculture while leaving enough water for other users in the future.

If residents vote ‘Yes’ in November on the creation of AMAs in the Douglas and Willcox basins, they will have an opportunity to shape the goals guiding their regions’ groundwater use in public meetings.

Prepping for battles at that ballot box

However, not everyone is happy about the recent success of the pair of ballot initiatives, including the AFBF according to Chelsea McGuire, the director of government relations for the agency.

“It's easy to interpret a ‘No’ position on something like this as, ‘Well, you're anti all regulation,’ and ‘You’re anti anything that would be mandatory conservation of water,’ ‘You’re anti anything that would be essentially what some people believe would be good for the basin,’ and it's important because that's really not the position that we're taking” McGuire said. “Our position is that this is the wrong way to do that.”

Kathy Ferris, the former director of the Arizona Department of Water Resources, who is also a practicing attorney, co-wrote the 1980 act and helped the AWD navigate the complicated legal waters surrounding the historic campaign. She warned about what votes against the new AMAs could mean.

“I think it's pretty hard to defend what's going on in Willcox as a sound practice,” Ferris said. “This continual sucking up of all the groundwater is not sustainable. Eventually, without something to put some limits on that practice, that area will dry up and blow away.”

As CAP water disappears and groundwater mining increases, Ferris fears Pinal County could face a similar fate.

