Self-exclusion programs help Arizonans quit gambling

Jeff Kronenfeld

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZEr7c_0gmDzPmQ00
Division of Problem Gambling Director Elise Mikkelsen.(Division of Problem Gambling)

By Jeff Kronenfeld / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

(Pinal County, AZ) Two to three percent of Americans admit to struggling with problem gambling, according to Arizona Division of Problem Gambling (DPG) Director Elise Mikkelsen. She noted Arizona’s numbers fall in line with national figures, though no specific information on Pinal County’s rate was available.

If the national rate is applied to the U.S. Census Bureau’s most recent estimates of Pinal County’s population, roughly 9,000 to 13,500 county residents could suffer from problem gambling.

In reality, the figure may be much higher, especially when considering the impacts on the family and friends of the afflicted.

"That number is inclusive of people who are willing to say yes when they're asked," Mikkelsen said. "There's some controversy over whether or not that number could be a little bit higher, just from people who aren't willing to answer that question correctly or may not have insight into what's going on with themselves."

The National Council of Problem Gambling reports two million U.S. adults meet the criteria for severe gambling problems, while another four to six million have mild or moderate gambling problems. These figures are within the ranges Mikkelsen provided.

Still, Arizona's legalization of sports betting last September, plus the proliferation of online and mobile gambling, has increased the total amount of money wagered. In February, Arizonans bet almost $492 million on sports wagering alone.

However, help is available.

The DPG runs a program where Arizona residents can ban themselves from all or some forms of gambling, offering a critical reprieve to compulsive risk takers, those close to them, and the wider community.

Origins of the Self-Exclusion Program

Other states also offer gambling self-exclusion programs, though these are usually run by

gaming commissions, not a regulatory agency like Arizona.

In 2000, the Arizona Lottery, another state agency, established a problem gaming program. Two years later, voters passed Proposition 202, allowing the state to enter into compact agreements with Native American tribes to operate casinos.

The proposition required gambling prevention and treatment programs to receive two percent of casino profits. In response, the office of then Governor Janet Napolitano consolidated the state’s efforts to combat problem gambling under the Department of Gaming.

The state established the first self-exclusion program for casinos in the early 2000s. Mikkelsen reported that 2,130 people were on the casino self-exclusion list, though the number frequently fluctuates due to new enrollments and participant terms expiring.

The more recently created event wagering and fantasy sports (EWFS) exclusion program had 22 people enrolled.

How self-exclusion works

To enroll, people must read and fill out a form on the DPG's website. Then, they must get the document notarized and submitted to the DPG. There are separate forms for casino

and EWFS self-exclusion programs, with the latter offering an option to enroll in both at once.

The DPG does have a limited number of notaries available by appointment.

For participants in the casino self-exclusion program, entering any casino in the state is considered trespassing. In addition, some casino chains ban anyone excluded in any state from all their properties worldwide.

Of course, the tribe and casino decide whether to press charges or not, though most will promptly escort individuals known to be self-excluded off the premises.

“There's no way to identify a patron just by them walking in and starting to participate in gambling,” Mikkelsen explained. “They don't swipe cards when people walk into the property. So, most times, the only way that a patron is identified as being on the self-exclusion program is when they win a jackpot.”

Casinos are legally obligated to check jackpot winners' names against the self-exclusion database. The prize is immediately revoked if the establishment discovers a winner is on the self-exclusion list.

Many tools for managing problem gambling

Mikkelsen stresses that self-exclusion doesn't work for everyone and is only one tool for managing problem gambling.

“What we encourage people to do is to participate in treatment, maybe utilize self-exclusion, if they're comfortable with that, and put all those different pieces together to help them to reduce or to eliminate their desire for gambling,” Mikkelsen said.

A DPG online self-assessment quiz can help determine if one should seek treatment for gambling behavior. More information is available on the self-exclusion program's website, including forms for casino and EWFS exclusion.

The DPG can help schedule and subsidize gambling treatment. Gamblers seeking assistance can call a 24-hour hotline, 1-800-NEXT-STEP, or text NEXTSTEP to 53342.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# self exclusion# gambling# sports betting# fantasy sports# fantasy football

Comments / 0

Published by

Jeff is an award-winning freelance journalist covering news, business, science and the arts. His work has been published in Discover Magazine, Vice, the Phoenix New Times and other outlets.

Tempe, AZ
123 followers

More from Jeff Kronenfeld

Pinal County, AZ

Arizona's effort to save thick-billed parrots in Mexico preserves biodiversity in Pinal County skies

Thick-billed parrots on a branch.(AZGFD) (Pinal County, AZ) Arizona was once home to one of two parrot species occurring naturally in the contiguous U.S. Though the last known Carolina parakeet died in 1918, thick-billed parrots live on in Mexico, some tantalizingly close to the Arizona border.

Read full story
2 comments
Oracle, AZ

Metaphysical and wellness store opens in Oracle, joining a growing commercial center

Suzanne Torres, stands in her store, the Ravens’ Rooste,(Jeff Kronenfeld) (Oracle, AZ) The Ravens’ Rooste, a metaphysical and wellness store, held its grand opening in Oracle on Wednesday, June 13. The event coincided with the Oracle Farmers Market at Sue and Jerry’s Trading Post, also located at the Ranch Store Center.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Startup uses solar panels over canals to save water and power with the Gila River Indian Community and Biosphere 2

A rendering by Tectonicus with the Solar River Project.(Tectonicus with the Solar River Project) (Pinal County, AZ) As Pinal County faces cutbacks to its water supply, up north drought threatens to turn Lake Mead into a dead pool — meaning water levels are too low for Hoover Dam to generate power.

Read full story
4 comments
Casa Grande, AZ

Lucid Motors expands footprint in Casa Grande with lease of 1,366 acres

A Lucid Motors vehicle.(Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images Entertainment) (Casa Grande, AZ) On Tuesday, July 5, the Casa Grande City Council unanimously voted in favor of a development agreement between the city, Lucid Motors, and Pinal County.

Read full story
6 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Arizona Game and Fish Department seeks homes for 200 Sonoran Desert tortoises

Desert Tortoise Adoption Program Coordinator Tegan Wolf feeds the Sonoran Desert tortoise named Thanos.(Jeff Kronenfeld) (Pinal County, AZ) The Sonoran Desert tortoise named Thanos happily chomps lettuce from the hand of Tegan Wolf, the desert tortoise adoption program coordinator for the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

Read full story
6 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Solar energy startup helps power Biosphere 2 and St. Anthony's Greek Orthodox Monastery; are Arizona highways next?

David Vili, SolarSpace founder and CEO, at the Biosphere 2 near a SolarSpace M8 Dual-Axis Tracker.(SolarSpace) (Pinal County, AZ) Have you ever used a magnifying glass to start a campfire? If so, you’ve seen what concentrated solar power can do on a small scale.

Read full story
3 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Central Arizona College wins grant to help low-income and first-generation college students

A group of students participating in the Central Arizona College Upward Bound program visit the University of Southern California.(Central Arizona College) (Pinal County, AZ) Pinal County’s future got a little brighter in early June when the U.S. Department of Education announced that Central Arizona College would receive $1,488,000 to help low-income students whose parents didn't graduate from college prepare for higher education.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Every voter in Pinal County to receive new voter ID cards after redistricting shuffles Arizona electoral map

People heading into the Eloy City Hall polling location.(Courtney Pedroza/Getty Images) (Pinal County, AZ) Recently, Pinal County voters started finding something new inside their mailboxes.

Read full story
9 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Renaissance Festival bounces back after hiatus and preps for next year

A joust at the Arizona Renaissance Festival and Artisan Marketplace.(Arizona Renaissance Festival and Artisan Marketplace) (Gold Canyon, AZ) When a modern plague forced the Arizona Renaissance Festival and Artisan Marketplace to shut down in March of 2020 and never open in 2021, the future of this celebration of the past was uncertain.

Read full story
Arizona State

International agricultural technology startup opens shop in Arizona and partners with Biosphere 2

A Red Sea Farms research and develelopment facility.(Red Sea Farms) (Oracle, AZ) Red Sea Farms, a Middle Eastern company enabling more efficient food production in harsh climates, expanded into Arizona and joined Biosphere 2’s new startup incubator earlier this year.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County makes a strong showing at the first Phoenix Fan Fusion since 2019

Apollo Child as Batman (far left) and Jazmynn McDonald as Starfire (far right) interact with the audience.(Jeff Kronenfeld) (Phoenix, AZ) Phoenix Fan Fusion, Arizona’s largest comic and pop culture event, was back at the Phoenix Convention Center with a vengeance after a two-year hiatus.

Read full story
2 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino unveils new Dealer School Program

Zen S, a casino dealer who lives in Pinal County.(Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino) (Maricopa, AZ) Amateur card players looking for more reliable action can now learn when to hold them and when to fold them at Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino’s new Dealer School Program.

Read full story
2 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Racing tires made from desert shrubs in Pinal County debut before Indy 500 as Bridgestone Americas revs up production

Firestone Firehawk racing tire made from guayule-derived rubber.(Bridgestone Americas) (Pinal County, AZ) Bridgestone Americas’ guayule-derived natural rubber meets the road at the Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge on May 27.

Read full story
1 comments
Pinal County, AZ

University of Arizona startup incubator launches at Biosphere 2, attracting sustainable tech companies to Pinal County

The exterior of Biosphere 2.(Tech Parks Arizona) (Oracle, Arizona) The University of Arizona Center for Innovation at Biosphere 2, a startup incubator focused on sustainable tech and renewable energy, held its grand opening on April 12.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

FBI warns of ransomware attacks against food supply; offers cyber hygiene and PC security tips. Plus Pinal County's risk

The screen of a computer infected by ransomware.(Damien Meyer/Getty Images) (Pinal County, AZ) The FBI warned of an increased risk of ransomware attacks against agricultural coops, which could disrupt food supply chains, in a private industry notification issued on April 20.

Read full story
Oracle, AZ

Oracle lavender farm celebrated second anniversary with Mother's Day tea party, kicking off busy season of events

Guests walking along a path at the Life Under the Oaks Farm Mother's Day tea party.(Jeff Kronenfeld) By Jeff Kronenfeld / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ) (Oracle, Arizona) Women in colorful hats streamed into Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm to celebrate Mother's Day as flowery scents whisked by on a mountain breeze.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Arizona Game and Fish Department teams with volunteers and donors to get wildlife water during drought

A black bear and its cub drink and take a dip in a water catchment.(Arizona Game and Fish Department) (Pinal County, Arizona) Four recently constructed artificial watering holes in the Superstition Mountains and two in the Mescal Mountains ensure black bears, golden eagles, bighorn sheep and other thirsty wildlife have plenty to drink during the state’s 27th year of drought.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy