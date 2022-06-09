Every voter in Pinal County to receive new voter ID cards after redistricting shuffles Arizona electoral map

Jeff Kronenfeld

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qrWJG_0g60UbA600
People heading into the Eloy City Hall polling location.(Courtney Pedroza/Getty Images)

By Jeff Kronenfeld / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

(Pinal County, AZ) Recently, Pinal County voters started finding something new inside their mailboxes.

Mixed with all the letters, bills, and endless piles of junk mail are voter ID cards containing important information about voter precincts and congressional, legislative, supervisor, and judicial districts.

Due to a delay in releasing 2020 census data, this decade’s constitutionally required congressional and legislative redistricting process got off to a late start. Since districts must be roughly equal in size, as population shifts, so too must the number and shape of districts.

For the first time in seven decades, Arizona failed to increase its congressional delegation, meaning the state continues to hold just nine seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BYt7G_0g60UbA600
A map of Arizona's nine congressional districts.(Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission)

New congressional and legislative districts

Since state voters passed Proposition 106 in 2000, the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission has handled the state's redistricting.

The AIRC is required to create compact and contiguous districts of roughly equal size. In addition, they must respect communities of interest, create competitive districts when not a detriment to other goals, and incorporate visible geographic features like town, city, and county boundaries.

Finally, the AIRC must comply with the Voting Rights Act of 1965, though this provision has been curtailed by a series of U.S. Supreme Court rulings and state laws.

The Republican commissioners — David Mehl and Douglas York — joined with the one nonpartisan commissioner — Erika Neuberg — to enact the new borders for the state's congressional and legislative districts on Jan. 24. They outvoted the Democratic commissioners — Shereen Lerner and Derrick Watchman — who opposed the plans.

Formerly divided three ways, the AIRC splintered Pinal County between four congressional districts.

Much of the county’s northwest portion was grouped into the 2nd Congressional District with Gila, Yavapai, Coconino, Navajo, and Apache County.

The 5th Congressional District lumped Apache Junction and San Tan Valley with parts of Maricopa County. Next, the AIRC merged Pinal's southeast corner with five other counties into the 7th Congressional District. Finally, they tacked Pinal's southwestern portion onto the 6th Congressional District with Greenlee County and parts of Pima, Cochise, and Graham County.

Pinal County also went from having six legislative districts to seven.

Pinal County Board of Supervisors Vice-Chairman Jeff Serdy expressed concerns about the AIRC’s process. `

“It almost felt like whoever was in charge wanted to eliminate certain House and Senate seats,” Serdy said.

However, Pinal County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McClure had a different outlook.

“I don't have any issues with the way the AIRC worked,” McClure said. “That's open to anybody's opinion, whether they like it or they don't like it, because they cross county lines and funny boundaries, and the AIRC, that's a tough job that I would not want.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ITbpF_0g60UbA600
A map of Pinal County's five supervisor districts.(Pinal County Communications Department)

Supervisor districts and voter precincts

Shifts in population distributions and the new boundaries drawn by the AIRC led to some significant changes in the shape of Pinal County’s five supervisor districts.

District 1 formerly covered most of the county's eastern half. Now it occupies the county’s northwest corner, including Maricopa, plus portions of Queen Creek and Coolidge.

Wedged in the middle of the north part of the county, District 2 changed less. It includes portions of Queen Creek and San Tan Valley, though it no longer contains parts of Florence.

District 3 remains on the county's west side, though it shifted from the northwest corner to the southwest one. It includes most of Casa Grande and parts of Coolidge and Eloy.

The county’s southwest corner was formerly occupied by District 4, which now covers the southeast corner, extending towards the center and encompassing parts of Florence. Red Rock, Saddlebrooke, Oracle, San Manuel, and Mammoth are also within that district.

Finally, District 5, formerly in the center of the county's northernmost portion, expanded eastward and southward. It includes Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Queen Valley, Top-of-the-World, Superior, Kearny, Winkelman, and Dudleyville.

Serdy represents District 5 and felt the county did a decent job dividing itself.

“It's more of how it should have been set up all along,” Serdy said.

Pinal County added eight voter precincts and lost one, bringing its total number of voter precincts to 109.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UFzOl_0g60UbA600
A sticker for voters.(Courtney Pedroza/Getty Images)

Importance of new voter ID cards

Serdy stressed the need for Pinal County voters to keep their eyes peeled for their new voter ID cards.

“A lot of people will say, ‘well, I already have my voter ID,’ and they may throw it away, but it shows that your precinct and your district have changed,” Serdy explained. “So, it is kind of important to keep that.”

McClure echoed his fellow supervisor's sentiment regarding the significance of the voter ID card.

“I think they should just be aware of their new voter ID card and, again, which legislative district they're in, which congressional district they're in,” McClure said. “That would, of course, help them to know who to watch in the news and who to keep up on, so they know who to vote for.”

All the new voter ID cards for Pinal County should have arrived or are on their way, according to Dana Lewis, assistant to the Recorder of Pinal County. If you haven’t received your voter ID card by June 13, call the Voter Registration Department at 520-866-6830.

To find out how redistricting impacted you, visit Pinal County’s District and Voter Precinct Finder and enter your address in the box in the upper left corner.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Pinal County# 2022 Elections# elections# Pinal County elections# voter ID cards

Comments / 9

Published by

Jeff is an award-winning freelance journalist covering news, business, science and the arts. His work has been published in Discover Magazine, Vice, the Phoenix New Times and other outlets.

Tempe, AZ
47 followers

More from Jeff Kronenfeld

Renaissance Festival bounces back after hiatus and preps for next year

A joust at the Arizona Renaissance Festival and Artisan Marketplace.(Arizona Renaissance Festival and Artisan Marketplace) (Gold Canyon, AZ) When a modern plague forced the Arizona Renaissance Festival and Artisan Marketplace to shut down in March of 2020 and never open in 2021, the future of this celebration of the past was uncertain.

Read full story
Arizona State

International agricultural technology startup opens shop in Arizona and partners with Biosphere 2

A Red Sea Farms research and develelopment facility.(Red Sea Farms) (Oracle, AZ) Red Sea Farms, a Middle Eastern company enabling more efficient food production in harsh climates, expanded into Arizona and joined Biosphere 2’s new startup incubator earlier this year.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County makes a strong showing at the first Phoenix Fan Fusion since 2019

Apollo Child as Batman (far left) and Jazmynn McDonald as Starfire (far right) interact with the audience.(Jeff Kronenfeld) (Phoenix, AZ) Phoenix Fan Fusion, Arizona’s largest comic and pop culture event, was back at the Phoenix Convention Center with a vengeance after a two-year hiatus.

Read full story
2 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino unveils new Dealer School Program

Zen S, a casino dealer who lives in Pinal County.(Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino) (Maricopa, AZ) Amateur card players looking for more reliable action can now learn when to hold them and when to fold them at Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino’s new Dealer School Program.

Read full story
1 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Racing tires made from desert shrubs in Pinal County debut before Indy 500 as Bridgestone Americas revs up production

Firestone Firehawk racing tire made from guayule-derived rubber.(Bridgestone Americas) (Pinal County, AZ) Bridgestone Americas’ guayule-derived natural rubber meets the road at the Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge on May 27.

Read full story
1 comments
Pinal County, AZ

University of Arizona startup incubator launches at Biosphere 2, attracting sustainable tech companies to Pinal County

The exterior of Biosphere 2.(Tech Parks Arizona) (Oracle, Arizona) The University of Arizona Center for Innovation at Biosphere 2, a startup incubator focused on sustainable tech and renewable energy, held its grand opening on April 12.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

FBI warns of ransomware attacks against food supply; offers cyber hygiene and PC security tips. Plus Pinal County's risk

The screen of a computer infected by ransomware.(Damien Meyer/Getty Images) (Pinal County, AZ) The FBI warned of an increased risk of ransomware attacks against agricultural coops, which could disrupt food supply chains, in a private industry notification issued on April 20.

Read full story
Oracle, AZ

Oracle lavender farm celebrated second anniversary with Mother's Day tea party, kicking off busy season of events

Guests walking along a path at the Life Under the Oaks Farm Mother's Day tea party.(Jeff Kronenfeld) By Jeff Kronenfeld / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ) (Oracle, Arizona) Women in colorful hats streamed into Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm to celebrate Mother's Day as flowery scents whisked by on a mountain breeze.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Arizona Game and Fish Department teams with volunteers and donors to get wildlife water during drought

A black bear and its cub drink and take a dip in a water catchment.(Arizona Game and Fish Department) (Pinal County, Arizona) Four recently constructed artificial watering holes in the Superstition Mountains and two in the Mescal Mountains ensure black bears, golden eagles, bighorn sheep and other thirsty wildlife have plenty to drink during the state’s 27th year of drought.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy