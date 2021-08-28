Xavier University Warns Community regarding Tropical Storm Ida

Umberto/Unsplash

New Orleans, LA- The Xavier University of Louisiana has announced that they will monitor the movement of Tropical Storm Ida. They also notified the XULA community, especially the students, to prepare against the Storm.

The Storm Ida is expected to grow and develop into a Category 2 or 3 hurricane towards the Gulf of Mexico. Forecasters also expect the Storm to make landfall near the western part of New Orleans overnight from Sunday, August 29 into Monday, August 30. Locally, the landfall will inflict heavy rainfall, strong winds, power outages, and street flooding.

The university will continue monitoring over the weekend. It will also send out additional information regarding the Storm Ida.

Hurricane season began in June and ends before December each year, although, in New Orleans, the height of the storm season is typically in August-September. Most of the hurricanes are lower scale and bring only heavy rain and winds to the area

Despite that, XULA recommends everyone stay prepared for any emergency since other hazards are the storm surge or tide, which bring flooding, tornados, and power outages. So, XULA made a guide to provide valuable information that you can use before, during, and after a storm or emergency.

The XULA community is encouraged to keep the telephone numbers of some safe places and a road map of the area, then identify a method of transportation and time where they would travel for evacuation. On the other hand, because of New Orleans' condition, XULA community members are also encouraged not to make airline reservations for Christmas break until the end of October due to their condition.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.