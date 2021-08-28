NEW ORLEANS, LA - August 31 is Eat Outside Day. So, the only way to celebrate the occasion is to go out and eat outside. Here are some of the recommended places in New Orleans for you to dine in.

1. Mambo's

Mambo's is located at 411 Bourbon Street and serves dishes such as crab cakes, oysters, gumbo, ribeye, and more, prepared by chefs skilled in Cajun and Creole cooking. The restaurant is also home to the first and only rooftop bar on Bourbon Street. On Fridays and Saturdays, it is open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. the next day, and from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. the next day for the rest of the week.

2. Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken

Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken was established over 60 years ago and its family recipe has been around since 1953. It was named as one of the top ten meals in the United States in 2001 by GQ. It is located at 308 S Diamond Street and is open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

3. Oceana Grill

Oceana Grill was established in 1973 and is famous to both locals and visitors. The restaurant has a bar, an outdoor patio and specializes in Creole and Louisiana cuisine, such as oysters, po-boys, and more. Oceana Grill is located at 739 Conti Street and is open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. the next day.

4. Ruby Slipper

Ruby Slipper Cafe is located at 200 Magazine Street and prepares its food with fresh and local ingredients. They offer all-day brunch and cocktails with dishes such as benedicts, omelets, and many others. Ruby Slipper is open from 7.30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays and from 7.30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends.

