More places to stay in while visiting NOLA

NEW ORLEANS, LA - If you have visited New Orleans before and have stayed in the French Quarter or on Bourbon Street, there are still more places to explore. Here are some more popular places to stay during your return visit to New Orleans.

1. Garden District

The Garden District is one of the more peaceful options in New Orleans, where you can find oak-lined streets, boutique shops, antebellum mansions, and more. Some of the recommended hotels in the Garden District are:

- Hotel Indigo, located at 2203 St. Charles Avenue

- Parisian Courtyard Inn, located at 1726 Prytania Street

- Garden District Bed and Breakfast, located at 2418 Magazine Street

2. Faubourg Marigny/Bywater

Stay at the Faubourg Marigny/Bywater neighborhood, or also known as The Marigny, for a more local experience. It is one of the oldest neighborhoods in New Orleans where you can find live music, a bohemian atmosphere, affordable restaurants, and more. Some of the recommended hotels in Marigny and Bywater are:

- Royal Frenchmen Hotel & Bar, located at 700 Frenchmen Street #1614

- Hotel Peter and Paul, located at 2317 Burgundy Street

- The Mansion on Royal Street, located at 2438 Royal Street

3. Central Business District (CBD)

CBD is a great place if you're planning to attend events like conferences, concerts/festivals, or sporting events. CBD is near to arenas and stadiums such as the Superdome and the Smoothie King Center. You can either watch the New Orleans Saints, big events like the NCAA tournament, or watch Pelicans basketball. Here are the recommended hotels in the CBD:

- Hyatt Regency, located at 601 Loyola Avenue

- Drury Plaza, located at 820 Poydras Street

- Ace Hotel, located at 600 Carondelet Street

