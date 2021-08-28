Popular places to stay in while visiting New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Whether you are an early bird or a night owl, there are lots of things to do and places to visit in New Orleans. So, to make sure you get the time to do all the things you want to do, you should stay somewhere near the action. Here is a list of some of the popular areas you could stay in New Orleans and stay tuned for the second part.

1. French Quarter

The French Quarter is great for first-time visitors, where you can find vibrant nightlife, historic buildings, famous restaurants, boutique hotels, Mississippi River views, and more. The French Quarter is also home to historic places like Jackson Square and St. Louis Cathedral. Some of the popular hotels in the French Quarter are:

- Omni Royal

Omni Royal is where the popular dish gumbo is invented and is home to the award-winning Rib Room.

- W New Orleans French Quarter

This hotel is located near Jackson Square and Bourbon Street.

- Hotel Monteleone

Hotel Monteleone is home to the popular Carousel Bar, where there is an actual carousel.

2. Bourbon Street

Bourbon Street is part of the French Quarter and is very popular for its nightlife. At Bourbon Street, you can find Mardi Gras celebrations, LGBT-friendly bars, and more. If you don't mind the noise at night, Bourbon Street is the place for you. Some of the recommended hotels in Bourbon Street are:

- Royal Sonesta

Royal Sonesta is more of a resort and a great place to view Mardi Gras celebrations from the balcony.

- Lafitte's Guest House

This hotel only has 14 rooms and is located next to the oldest bar in New Orleans, Lafitte's Blacksmith Bar & Shop.

- Hotel Mazarin

This hotel is not located right on Bourbon Street but is home to the 21st Amendment Bar.

