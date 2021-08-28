4 Things you can enjoy in Blue Zoo Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA - Recently established in the Mall of Louisiana, Blue Zoo is one of the newest attractions in the capital city. It promotes the concept of a comprehensive and interactive aquarium for everyone regardless of age.

The founder, Wes Haws, hopes that Blue Zoo can inspire and educate future generations about sea life and marine conservation through various fun activities and attractions. Here are several things that underwater enthusiasts can look forward to in Blue Zoo Baton Rouge.

1. The aquarium attractions

With an admission fee of $16.95 for adults and $13.95 for children, visitors can enjoy interactive play, water play tables, a freshwater center, and all animal exhibits like octopus, sharks, and starfish. You can also touch and feed stingrays, reptiles, and birds in the zoo.

2. Dive experience

Blue Zoo Dive Experience allows visitors age ten years and older to see sharks up close. For the price of $99, you will be provided with a mask, wetsuit, hookah, and a certified dive instructor from Seven Seas who will accompany you and give personalized instructions.

3. Animal, pirate, and mermaid shows

You can study snakes from the specialists or learn what animal eats and experience feeding sharks. If you want to see live sword fighting between pirates, come to Blue Zoo on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday afternoon. Lastly, meet and greet the mythical creature of the sea on Mermaid Experience with Storytime and Mermaid Show.

4. Have a field trip or a themed birthday party.

You can also book Blue Zoo for educational field trips or fun birthday celebrations. Students can learn about sea life, birds, and reptiles while playing and using their imaginations. Blue Zoo also provides party room that overlook the beautiful views of aquarium and animals. It's also perfect for other special events like gender reveal, engagement, bridal showers, and more.

