Visit the various playgrounds in City Park

NEW ORLEANS, LA - New Orleans City Park is a 1,300-acre park with lots of places you can visit. If you and your kids have been cooped up at home for too long, you could take your kids out to the park to get some fresh air. Here are some of the playgrounds available for all ages in City Park.

1. Magnolia Playground

Magnolia playground is the newest playground which was opened in 2017. It is located near Marconi Drive, placed near large trees. Magnolia Playground features monkey bars, climbing areas, a balance beam, a rope wall, and more. The playground is suitable for kids ages 5 to 12 years old and adult supervision is recommended.

2. Sir Cumference Playground

The Sir Cumference playground is located at the Festival grounds and was opened in 2015. It was named "Sir Cumference" due to the paved concrete circle underneath the playground. The playground features a slide, balance beams, monkey bars, musical instruments, and more. It is suitable for kids age 5 to 12 years old and adult supervision is recommended.

3. Stanley Ray Playground

The Stanley Ray playground is located near Café du Monde, Popp Bandstand, and the City Park's live oaks, where kids can climb and is a great place to take a photo. The playground has slides, tunnels, and swings, and is suitable for kids ages 2 to 5 years old.

4. Starbucks Playground

The Starbucks Playground is located near shelter one of Stadium Drive. The playground features sculptures such as Pinocchio, the Three Little Pigs, the Old Woman Who Lived in a Shoe, a whale, a dragon slide, and more. It is suitable for kids ages 5 to 12 years old, and parents can find nearby benches placed under oak trees.

View the City Park map here to help you locate the playgrounds.

