More must-try New Orleans cocktails

NEW ORLEANS, LA - New Orleans is home to many popular cocktails, from the Sazerac, the Hurricane, Brandy Milk Punch, and Ramos Gin Fizz. These cocktails are popular and you can find them in New Orleans. If you have tried all of those drinks, there are still several signature New Orleans cocktails. Here are more New Orleans cocktails you should try when visiting the city.

1. Vieux Carré

Vieux Carré means "Old Square" in French, which is a nod to the French Quarter. Its history dates back to the 1930s and originated from the Carousel Bar in Hotel Monteleone. This strong drink is a mix of French cognac, American whiskey, Italian vermouth, and Caribbean bitters, and it is usually served with lemon wedge or cherry as a garnish. You should try this drink at its place of origin, the Carousel Bar.

2. Pimm's Cup

Pimm's Cup came to New Orleans via London. The drink came to NOLA a century after it was first created by James Pimm. Its original recipe is still unknown and Pimm created six variations of the drink over the years. Try this drink at Napoleon House, where they mix the popular tonic with lemonade, 7-Up, and serve it with a cucumber garnish. Another place that serves Pimm's Cup is Bar Tonique, where you can buy the drink for just $5 every Monday.

3. Hand Grenade

As the name suggests, Hand Grenade is a very strong drink and its recipe is still a secret. This drink was invented by Pam Fortner and Earl Bernhardt, owners of the Tropical Isle bar. Tropical Isle has several locations on Bourbon Street and you can try Hand Grenades there. You could also find the drink at the Funky Pirate Bar, where you can listen to some live blues.

