Tulane University Prepares Emergency against Tropical Storm Ida

NEW ORLEANS, LA- Tulane University has announced that it is preparing to deal with Tropical Storm Ida. Despite that, the university also announced that it will hold classes while continuing normal operations on Friday, August 27, and Saturday, August 28.

This move was made official Tulane on August 26 as its Office of Emergency Preparedness and weather partners at AccuWeather are actively monitoring the storm. Both parties are supported by National Hurricane Center.

Current storm projections indicate landfall along the Louisiana coast on Sunday, August 29, as an intense Category 2 hurricane. Because of that, all Tulane community members must prepare and gather supplies to anticipate heavy rain, high winds, power outages, and street flooding.

Preparations include finalizing the emergency plan, gathering supplies, stocking up nonperishable food items, waters, and prescriptions. Community members are also encouraged to prepare hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and facial coverings in their supply kit.

The university is also taking all necessary measures to secure and prepare communities for sheltering the storm. It will include staging water and food for residential students and encouraging the surrounding community members to make their personal hurricane preparations, including batteries, water, and food, to last several days.

Community members living close to the campus need to clear debris from catch basins, then trim trees and shrubs if they owned one. Community members are also encouraged to move trash bins curbside to empty them ahead of heavy rain.

For more information on personal storm preparations, please visit emergencyprep.tulane.edu/hurricanes.On the other hand, Tulane will announce any changes to the weekend class schedule or the early weekday class/work schedule.

Stay connected with Nola Ready emergency alerts here and then review the suggested emergency plan at ready.nola.gov.

