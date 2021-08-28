Baton Rouge, LA - Do you still having a sore throat? Having a sinus problem? Or, you had a problem with your ear? It means you need to go to the Ear, Nose, and Tongue doctors.

Ear, Nose, and Tongue (ENT) is a surgical subspecialty that deals with head and neck conditions' surgical and medical management. It often deals with the construction of cancers and benign tumors of the head and neck. They also assist plastic surgeons on certain occasions, sometimes involving rhinoplasty.

Here are the top three ENT doctors in Baton Rouge.

1. Dr. Jack L. Breaux is one of the best Otolaryngologists in Louisiana. After being a resident physician there, he got his MD degree from the Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans. Dr. Breaux specializes in performing endoscopic sinus surgery and treating nasal and sinus disorders in general while also interested in the care of professional voice and conditions associated with scuba diving.

2. Dr. Cheryl L. Braud is a licensed otolaryngologist who graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans in 1993, after completing her residency at LSU Health Sciences. She currently serves at Louisiana Ear, Nose Throat & Sinus. Her specialties are head and neck surgery, which encompasses hearing loss, sinusitis, snoring, and nerve damage.

3. Dr. Henry P. Barham is a board-certified ear, nose, and throat (ENT) physician who works as a dedicated rhinologist or nose, sinus, allergy, endoscopic sinus, and skull base surgery at Sinus and Nasal Specialists of Louisiana, LLC. He can also solve other problems such as smell disorders, swallowing disorders, and throat tumors.

